MOCA Cinema Presents NEVER FADE AWAY In Honor Of National Immigrant Heritage Month

The museum will honor the contributions of immigrants to our great nation and acknowledge their profound impact.

By: Jun. 06, 2023

MOCA Cinema Presents NEVER FADE AWAY In Honor Of National Immigrant Heritage Month

As the Museum of Chinese in America (MOCA) has been hosting a wide range of programming to celebrate AANHPI Heritage Month this May, June marks National Immigrant Heritage Month. In a similar manner, the museum will honor the contributions of immigrants to our great nation and acknowledge their profound impact.

On Monday, June 12, MOCA will present MOCA CINEMA: Never Fade Away, a short film featuring the history making dancer Chun Wai Chan. Written, produced, and directed by pianist Donna Weng Friedman, Never Fade Away is the true story about her Chinese immigrant father who came to this country in the 1940s with nothing but his hopes and dreams, and how a radio and a waltz changed his life. It is a story told through narration, music, and dance, and has already touched the hearts of audiences throughout the Tri-State area in live musical performances as part of Heritage and Harmony concerts. Weng Friedman created Heritage and Harmony programs to promote understanding and tolerance among people of all backgrounds by bringing them together through stories, music & dance.

Following the screening, Weng Friedman will be joined by her production team - editor Siyi Chen, choreographer Ariel Grossman, cinematographer Garrett Parker as well as featured ballerina Xiaoxiao Cao, for a discussion on the creative process of making Never Fade Away. This conversation will be moderated by Neil Wu-Gibbs, MOCA's Director of Programming.

The Museum of Chinese in America (MOCA) aims to engage audiences in an ongoing and historical dialogue, in which people of all backgrounds are able to see American history through a critical perspective, to reflect on their own experiences, and to make meaningful connections between: the past and the present, the global and the local, themselves and others.

Registration is required, Admission FREE: Click Here





