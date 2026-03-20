MISS MAGNOLIA BEAUMONT GOES TO PROVINCETOWN to Return to NYC as Part of Spark Theatre Festival

Joe Hutcheson’s solo play MISS MAGNOLIA BEAUMONT GOES TO PROVINCETOWN will return to New York City on April 18 at 9:00 p.m. The performance will take place at TADA! Youth Theater as part of the Spark Theatre Festival NYC.

The updated and revised comedy previously received multiple honors, including the Overall Excellence Award at the New York International Fringe Festival, a Critics’ Pick designation at the Cincinnati Fringe Festival, and a “Fruitie” Award at the Fresh Fruit Festival.

The play follows a Southern debutante who dies unexpectedly and finds herself inhabiting the body of a middle-aged New Yorker traveling to Provincetown. As the two identities collide, the story explores questions of identity, internal conflict, and self-acceptance through a comedic lens.

Presented by Emerging Artists Theatre, the Spark Theatre Festival NYC highlights new works and emerging voices across disciplines.

Tickets are priced at $20, and the performance runs approximately 80 minutes. Tickets are available at: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/sparktheatrefestival/2061796