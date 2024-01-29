METAVERSE OF MAGIC Will Embark on International Tour with Sights Set on Broadway and the West End

The production recently concluded its successful premiere Australian tour.

By: Jan. 29, 2024

Metaverse of Magic, a new Australian interactive theatrical production is set to embark on an international tour, with its sights set on Broadway and London's West End, having concluded its successful premiere Australian tour.

With direction by Siobhan Ginty, the production features associate direction by Del Wynegar and additional script by Beetlejuice creator Eddie Perfect.

Seamlessly blending illusion, spectacle, storytelling, and interactive audience gameplay, this innovative production gives us a glimpse into the future of live entertainment encouraging audiences to interact live using their phones to complete challenges, compete with fellow audience members and assist our hero, Lenoxx on his journey to discover the magical secrets kept with the Inner Realm.

The first stop on the tour is Ithra in Saudi Arabia with plans underway the production to visit further international destinations. The production currently has its sights set on Asia, London's West End as well as Broadway and across North America. 

Bringing together Illusionists from Japan, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand, this game-changing theatrical event has delighted audiences in Sydney, Brisbane and Canberra to rave reviews.

The production stars Ash Hodgkinson aka Ash Magic, an Australian magician, actor and entertainer who has amassed 10 million followers on Tik Tok, close to 2.9 million followers on YouTube and close to 200,000 million likes for his videos that have been viewed over three billion times. 

JONES Theatrical Group Producer Suzanne Jones said “The magic variety format has been the same for Millenia. With Metaverse of Magic we are bringing it into the digital age, combining gamification and interactivity with live theatre. It is very exciting to take interaction beyond the traditional performer/audience relationship and watch the joyful interaction between the theatregoers. It is ground-breaking and after watching Australian audiences being blown away by that mix - we are delighted to now take this to the world.”

Established by Suzanne Jones, JONES Theatrical Group are responsible for creating and producing some of the world's favourite and most innovative live entertainment including Lion Witch and the Wardrobe, Hairspray, the Tony Award winning production of Oklahoma! and King Lear starring Sir Ian McKellen on the West End; CHICAGO The Musical, 9 to 5 The Musical and The Wizard of Oz in Australia; The Lifespan of a Fact and An Act of God on Broadway and the London immersive event Dr Who Immersive. 

Check out photos of the cast in action below!

Photo Credit: Jeff Busby

