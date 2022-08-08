MESHELLE Comes to The Public Theater This Week

Stand up comedienne and award-winning playwright and solo artist, MESHELLE - The Indie-Mom of Comedy - brings delivers a raucous night of laughter, music, and emotionally charged story-telling to Joe's Pub @ The Public Theater. She even has some surprise guests.

Can I Be Great? Life After 20 Years Inside

The celebrated mirth-maker, Meshelle, will be there for one night only:

FRIDAY, AUGUST 12 at 9:30pm. (Tickets: $25 in advance/$30 at the door)

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2190087®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fpublictheater.org%2Fproductions%2Fjoes-pub%2F2022%2Fm%2Fmeshelle%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Meshelle explores the shelf-life of a stand-up comedienne and solo performer daring to live her dream after exiting 20 years of marriage, mending clothes and moods, a cancer scare, and years of therapy - on the cusp of empty nest syndrome. What can a comedienne, a G.A.W.D (Grown Ass Woman...Darling), do amid an industry that measures success by likes and follows? Meshelle challenges industry insiders with the rhetorical question, "Can I Be Great? Life After 20 Years Inside." The award-winning, nationally-known entertainer invites you to share her journey through song, humor, and fearless storytelling introducing a few characters and unforgettable allies along the way.