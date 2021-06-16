MELANCHOLY MAN: An Independent Dance Short Film Now Available For Digital Audiences

Melancholy Man, a dance short film, directed and choreographed by James Kinney with cinematography and editing by Pierre Marais is available for viewing on Vimeo, Social Media Platforms and selected film festivals beginning Wednesday, June 16th. The film is produced by Nicole LaFountaine.

Ryan Steele stars in the film, which focuses on a young man settling into his solitude in a time of uncertainty. The independent dance short was filmed in the early spring of 2021, in the midst of a still very uncertain pandemic. Steele is a celebrated performer working on Broadway, film, television and the concert dance world. Broadway credits include Carousel, Newsies (Astaire Award nom), Matilda, West Side Story (Baby John), Billy Elliot (upcoming: Once Upon A One More Time) Tour: An American In Paris (Jerry Mulligan) Other stage: The Music Man (Kennedy Center), A Chorus Line (NY City Center), The Wild Party (NY City Center), In Your Arms (The Old Globe), Carousel (Houston Grand Opera). Film/TV: FX's Fosse/Verdon, Ted 2, Five Dances, NBC's Peter Pan Live, Smash, most recently Netflix's I'm Thinking Of Ending Things.

Melancholy Man is currently playing in several film festivals around the country, including Austin Dance Festival: DANCE ON FILM, Experimental Dance and Music Festival and Phoenix Shorts.