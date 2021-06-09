MEET US IN CHINATOWN Event Hosted By ABNY In Partnership With Chinatown Community-Based Organizations

To celebrate Chinatown's history, help combat anti-Asian sentiments, and encourage a robust economic comeback, the Associationfor a Better New York has teamed up with Abacus Federal Savings Bank, Think!Chinatown, Welcome to Chinatown and the Chinatown Core Block Association to host a FREE event in Manhattan's Chinatown that includes a cultural walking tour, complimentary food from participating restaurants, a scavenger hunt, live music and demonstrations, and much more on Thursday, June 17, 2021 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. starting at Kimlau Square, Park Row, New York, NY 10038. All who wish to participate should register here.

Free activities include a sampling of Asian cuisine, desserts, and tea on planned restaurant crawls; a scavenger hunt with prizes; the ability to experience the history, architecture, and culture of Chinatown through an audio or walking tour; experience the Chinatown murals, Tai Chi classes; and live music. Anyone who participates and spends more than $50 at any Chinatown vendors will also receive a gift bag from ABNY. There will be an After Party by Think!Chinatown at 8 p.m. featuring vintage Chinatown vinyl sounds with YiuYiu at the Mosco Street Newsstand.

The event has been sponsored in part by Lyft offering a $20 Lyft discount code for travel to and from the event and gift card prizes. Those driving will also just pay $20 for the full day (starting at 12 p.m.) at iPark located at 108 Worth Street.

For more information, please visit the registration site: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/meet-us-in-chinatown-tickets-156290632489.