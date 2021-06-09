MEET US IN CHINATOWN Event Hosted By ABNY In Partnership With Chinatown Community-Based Organizations
Free activities include a sampling of Asian cuisine, desserts, and tea on planned restaurant crawls, a scavenger hunt with prizes and more.
To celebrate Chinatown's history, help combat anti-Asian sentiments, and encourage a robust economic comeback, the Associationfor a Better New York has teamed up with
Free activities include a sampling of Asian cuisine, desserts, and tea on planned restaurant crawls; a scavenger hunt with prizes; the ability to experience the history, architecture, and culture of Chinatown through an audio or walking tour; experience the Chinatown murals, Tai Chi classes; and live music. Anyone who participates and spends more than $50 at any Chinatown vendors will also receive a gift bag from ABNY. There will be an After Party by Think!Chinatown at 8 p.m. featuring vintage Chinatown vinyl sounds with YiuYiu at the Mosco Street Newsstand.
The event has been sponsored in part by Lyft offering a $20 Lyft discount code for travel to and from the event and gift card prizes. Those driving will also just pay $20 for the full day (starting at 12 p.m.) at iPark located at 108 Worth Street.
For more information, please visit the registration site: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/meet-us-in-chinatown-tickets-156290632489.