MEAN GIRLS' Taylor Louderman Brings Comfort To The Star Studded 'Broadway Bee'

Mean Girls star, Taylor Louderman, will be on hand at (Le) Poisson Rouge this Monday, May 6, as the "Comfort Counselor" for Broadway stars participating in the 4th Annual Broadway Bee, a fundraiser for Broadway Bound Kids. In addition to the fetch Louderman, Afra Hines (Hadestown) and Jillian Mueller (Pretty Woman) round out the classroom of spellers who join previously announced Paige Davis (Chicago), Ali Stroker (Oklahoma), J Harrison Ghee (Kinky Boots), Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud), Lee Aaron Rosen (Angels in America), Evan Todd (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Zach Hess (Frozen), Lauryn Ciardullo (Aladdin), and Alex Weisman (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child).

The fundraising event, presented by Broadway Bound Kids, a not-for-profit performing arts education organization serving all five boroughs of NY, is a comedic spelling competition featuring cast members from hit Broadway Shows. All proceeds go toward providing life changing arts education programs for New York youth.

The creators of the hit musical, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Rebecca Feldman and Jay Reiss, conceived the fundraising event after the Tony award winning musical gained popularity for it's improvisational twists. In partnership with Broadway Bound Kids, the popular Broadway Bee was created and pays homage to the original production.

Now in its fourth year, The Broadway Bee has featured over 30 Broadway (and TV) stars, representing their shows in support of arts education.

Broadway Bound Kids has garnered respect and admiration from industry professionals across the country including John Stamos who has this to say about the impact of the program: "Whether you're acting or doing makeup or just part of this community, it gives you a place and it also gives you a purpose." Erin Glass, founder of the organization adds, "Involvement in the performing arts is life changing! Our proudest accomplishments are seeing our students gain confidence and hearing them say that Broadway Bound Kids helps them forget about their worries."

The Broadway Bee takes place at (Le) Poisson Rouge (158 Bleecker Street) on May 6, at 7pm. To purchase tickets or make a donation, visit www.BroadwayBoundKids.net/broadway-bee.

Tickets range from $35-$75 for standing room and general admission seating.

To watch a video and see what the Broadway Bee is all about click here.





