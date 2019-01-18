MEAN GIRLS' Riza Takahashi To Take Over Instagram Tomorrow!

Go behind the scenes of Broadway's Mean Girls with Riza Takahashi, as she takes over the BroadwayWorld Instagram Story tomorrow, January 19th! Follow along on a grool two-show day at North Shore High! Be sure to tune in!

MEAN GIRLS began performances March 12th 2018 at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street) and opened on April 8, 2018. Vogue cheers, "MEAN GIRLS is HILARIOUS! The cast is sensational - expert comedians with fierce voices and acting chops to match." USA Today says, "We'll let you in on a little secret, because we're such good friends: GET YOUR TICKETS NOW."

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naive newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

