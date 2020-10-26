MCC Theater Announces MCC ON DEMAND - A Streaming Service for MCC's Virtual Content
The four LiveLabs from Spring 2020 will be available to watch immediately upon subscribing, including Frankie & Will, The Sentinels, and When.
MCC Theater announced today its new streaming platform MCC On Demand, launching October 28.
MCC On Demand will be a one-stop streaming platform for on demand access to MCC's virtual content. Subscribers will be able to login and have immediate access to content available in their subscription. They will be able to watch whenever they want within the available streaming period. Single ticket buyers will have access to certain digital events and performances that will be available for 24-hour rentals.
Subscribers will have 3 subscription packages to choose from, ranging from a digital-only option to complete access to the entire upcoming 2020/2021 season, which will be announced later this week.
"We are excited to continue developing, exploring and delivering new facets of digital theater engagement through MCC On Demand," said Will Cantler, Co-Artistic Director. "At the same time, we are working hard to make sure that our physical spaces will be safe and secure for the return of in person programming. It's already clear to us that the convergence of digital and physical engagement will be a truly positive outcome of this challenging time for the art and artists we so love."
At the time of the launch, the four LiveLabs from Spring 2020 will be available to watch immediately upon subscribing. They include Frankie & Will by Talene Monahan, directed by Jaki Bradley, and featuring Ryan Spahn and Michael Urie; The Sentinels by Matthew Lopez, directed by Rebecca Taichman, and featuring Jane Alexander, Denee Benton, Katrina Lenk and Priscilla Lopez; Pues Nada by Aziza Barnes, directed by Whitney White, and featuring Ito Aghayere, Alfie Fuller, Karen Pittman, and Kara Young; and When by C.A. Johnson, directed by Taylor Reynolds, and featuring Kecia Lewis and Antoinette Crowe-Legacy. Also available will be UNCENSORED 2020, this years' MCC Youth Company show, as well as various panels from earlier during the shutdown.
MCC On Demand will be available with a subscription that begins at $60. Single tickets will also be available. Subscriptions and single tickets are available at mcctheater.org. All subscriptions purchased through Sunday, November 15th will be matched with a free subscription for first responders and veterans can receive $10 off their subscription price.
