MARY POPPINS RETURNS and Telsey + Company Nominated for Artios Awards
The Casting Society of America has released the feature film nominees and hosts for the 34th annual Artios Awards, according to Deadline.
The ceremony will be held on January 31 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, and Conrad Woolfe of Telsey + Company and Sarah Trevis, their UK Associate, were nominated for their work on Mary Poppins Returns. Telsey also received a nomination in a separate category for Ben Is Back.
The Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper remake of A Star Is Born earned a nomination for casting directors Mary Vernieu, Lindsay Graham, and Raylin Sabo.
The husband and wife team of June Diane Raphael (Burning Love, Grace and Frankie) and Paul Scheer (Veep, Fresh Off The Boat) will host the event.
This year's honorees include actress Laura Dern (who will receive the Lynn Stalmaster award) and from the New York ceremony, Tina Fey and Jeff Raymond (who will receive the Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award).
Here are the film nominees for the 34th annual Artios Awards:
FEATURE BIG BUDGET - COMEDY
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Ellen Chenoweth, Jo Edna Boldin (Location Casting), Susanne Scheel (Associate), Marie A.K. McMaster (Location Associate)
Deadpool 2
Mary Vernieu, Marisol Roncali, Corinne Clark (Location Casting), Jennifer Page (Location Casting), Yumi Takada (Location Casting), Nina Henninger (Location Casting), Raylin Sabo (Associate)
Game Night
Rich Delia, Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting), Adam Richards (Associate)
Green Book
Rick Montgomery, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting), Thomas Sullivan (Associate)
Mary Poppins Returns
Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Conrad Woolfe (Associate), Sarah Trevis (UK Associate)
FEATURE BIG BUDGET - DRAMA
A Star Is Born
Mary Vernieu, Lindsay Graham, Raylin Sabo (Associate)
Boy Erased
Carmen Cuba, Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting), Shelby Cherniet (Associate)
The Hate U Give
Yesi Ramirez, Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting)
Vice
Francine Maisler, Amber Wakefield (Additional Casting)
Widows
Francine Maisler, Jennifer Rudnicke (Location Casting), Mickie Paskal (Location Casting), Amber Wakefield (Associate)
FEATURE STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT - COMEDY
Book Club
Kerry Barden, Paul Schnee, Avy Kaufman, Roya Semnanian (Associate), Joey Montenarello (Associate)
Crazy Rich Asians
Terri Taylor, Sarah Domeier (Associate)
Love, Simon
Denise Chamian, Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting)
Private Life
Jeanne McCarthy, Rori Bergman, Karlee Fomalont (Associate)
Sorry to Bother You
Eyde Belasco, Nina Henninger (Location Casting), Sarah Kliban (Location Associate)
FEATURE STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT - DRAMA
Beautiful Boy
Francine Maisler, Amber Wakefield (Associate)
Ben Is Back
Bernard Telsey
BlacKkKlansman
Kim Taylor-Coleman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Jennifer Euston, SJ Allocco (Associate)
If Beale Street Could Talk
Cindy Tolan, Anne Davison (Associate)
FEATURE LOW BUDGET - COMEDY or DRAMA
A Private War
Jina Jay
The Kindergarten Teacher
Stephanie Holbrook, Henry Russell Bergstein
The Miseducation of Cameron Post
Jessica Daniels
Monsters and Men
Avy Kaufman, Scotty Anderson (Associate)
Unsane
Carmen Cuba
FEATURE MICRO BUDGET - COMEDY or DRAMA
Billy Boy
Robert J. Ulrich, Eric Dawson, Carol Kritzer
Dead Women Walking
Rich Delia, Adam Richards (Associate)
Madeline's Madeline
Stephanie Holbrook
Searching
Lindsey Weissmueller, Mayank Bhatter (Associate)
Unlovable
Meg Morman, Sunday Boling
FEATURE ANIMATION
Incredibles 2
Kevin Reher, Natalie Lyon
Isle of Dogs
Douglas Aibel
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Jamie Sparer Roberts, Sarah Raoufpur (Associate)
Smallfoot
Ruth Lambert
THE ZEITGEIST AWARD
A Quiet Place
Jodi Angstreich, Maribeth Fox, Laura Rosenthal
Black Panther
Sarah Halley Finn, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting), Jason B. Stamey (Associate), Nicholas Amick Mudd (Associate)
Bumblebee
Denise Chamian, Nina Henninger (Location Casting), Robert McGee (Additional Voice Casting), Ruth Lambert (Additional Voice Casting), Beth Day (Associate), Sarah Kliban (Location Associate)
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Fiona Weir
Ready Player One
Ellen Lewis, Lucy Bevan, Kate Sprance (Associate)