MARY POPPINS RETURNS and Telsey + Company Nominated for Artios Awards

The Casting Society of America has released the feature film nominees and hosts for the 34th annual Artios Awards, according to Deadline.

The ceremony will be held on January 31 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, and Conrad Woolfe of Telsey + Company and Sarah Trevis, their UK Associate, were nominated for their work on Mary Poppins Returns. Telsey also received a nomination in a separate category for Ben Is Back.

The Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper remake of A Star Is Born earned a nomination for casting directors Mary Vernieu, Lindsay Graham, and Raylin Sabo.

The husband and wife team of June Diane Raphael (Burning Love, Grace and Frankie) and Paul Scheer (Veep, Fresh Off The Boat) will host the event.

This year's honorees include actress Laura Dern (who will receive the Lynn Stalmaster award) and from the New York ceremony, Tina Fey and Jeff Raymond (who will receive the Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award).

Here are the film nominees for the 34th annual Artios Awards:

FEATURE BIG BUDGET - COMEDY

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Ellen Chenoweth, Jo Edna Boldin (Location Casting), Susanne Scheel (Associate), Marie A.K. McMaster (Location Associate)

Deadpool 2

Mary Vernieu, Marisol Roncali, Corinne Clark (Location Casting), Jennifer Page (Location Casting), Yumi Takada (Location Casting), Nina Henninger (Location Casting), Raylin Sabo (Associate)

Game Night

Rich Delia, Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting), Adam Richards (Associate)

Green Book

Rick Montgomery, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting), Thomas Sullivan (Associate)

Mary Poppins Returns

Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Conrad Woolfe (Associate), Sarah Trevis (UK Associate)

FEATURE BIG BUDGET - DRAMA

A Star Is Born

Mary Vernieu, Lindsay Graham, Raylin Sabo (Associate)

Boy Erased

Carmen Cuba, Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting), Shelby Cherniet (Associate)

The Hate U Give

Yesi Ramirez, Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting)

Vice

Francine Maisler, Amber Wakefield (Additional Casting)

Widows

Francine Maisler, Jennifer Rudnicke (Location Casting), Mickie Paskal (Location Casting), Amber Wakefield (Associate)

FEATURE STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT - COMEDY

Book Club

Kerry Barden, Paul Schnee, Avy Kaufman, Roya Semnanian (Associate), Joey Montenarello (Associate)

Crazy Rich Asians

Terri Taylor, Sarah Domeier (Associate)

Love, Simon

Denise Chamian, Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting)

Private Life

Jeanne McCarthy, Rori Bergman, Karlee Fomalont (Associate)

Sorry to Bother You

Eyde Belasco, Nina Henninger (Location Casting), Sarah Kliban (Location Associate)

FEATURE STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT - DRAMA

Beautiful Boy

Francine Maisler, Amber Wakefield (Associate)

Ben Is Back

Bernard Telsey

BlacKkKlansman

Kim Taylor-Coleman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Jennifer Euston, SJ Allocco (Associate)

If Beale Street Could Talk

Cindy Tolan, Anne Davison (Associate)

FEATURE LOW BUDGET - COMEDY or DRAMA

A Private War

Jina Jay

The Kindergarten Teacher

Stephanie Holbrook, Henry Russell Bergstein

The Miseducation of Cameron Post

Jessica Daniels

Monsters and Men

Avy Kaufman, Scotty Anderson (Associate)

Unsane

Carmen Cuba

FEATURE MICRO BUDGET - COMEDY or DRAMA

Billy Boy

Robert J. Ulrich, Eric Dawson, Carol Kritzer

Dead Women Walking

Rich Delia, Adam Richards (Associate)

Madeline's Madeline

Stephanie Holbrook

Searching

Lindsey Weissmueller, Mayank Bhatter (Associate)

Unlovable

Meg Morman, Sunday Boling

FEATURE ANIMATION

Incredibles 2

Kevin Reher, Natalie Lyon

Isle of Dogs

Douglas Aibel

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Jamie Sparer Roberts, Sarah Raoufpur (Associate)

Smallfoot

Ruth Lambert

THE ZEITGEIST AWARD

A Quiet Place

Jodi Angstreich, Maribeth Fox, Laura Rosenthal

Black Panther

Sarah Halley Finn, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting), Jason B. Stamey (Associate), Nicholas Amick Mudd (Associate)

Bumblebee

Denise Chamian, Nina Henninger (Location Casting), Robert McGee (Additional Voice Casting), Ruth Lambert (Additional Voice Casting), Beth Day (Associate), Sarah Kliban (Location Associate)

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Fiona Weir

Ready Player One

Ellen Lewis, Lucy Bevan, Kate Sprance (Associate)

