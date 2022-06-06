MAKE MUSIC NEW YORK 2022 Announces New Special Projects

Make Music New York has announced an exciting array of new special projects for the free, citywide festival's sixteenth annual edition, taking place on Tuesday, June 21.

Make Music New York encourages music makers of all ages, backgrounds and skill levels to take center stage and share their skills and passions through performances from public plazas and open streets, parks and community gardens, on sidewalks fronting public libraries and small businesses, and in partnerships with fellow arts presenters and cultural institutions across all five boroughs.

This year's festival coincides with the 40th anniversary of France's Fête de la Musique, which was presented by the French Ministry of Culture for the first time on June 21, 1982, bringing millions of musicians and music fans across the country into the streets to make and enjoy free concerts. Fête de la Musique is now one of France's most important holidays. In turn, it has inspired hundreds of countries and cities around the world to create and celebrate their own special "music holidays" each June 21st, including Make Music New York.

All Make Music New York events are free and open to the public. Participants who wish to perform may register at www.makemusicny.org. A full schedule of events is posted at makemusicny.org.

Make Music New York is a not-for-profit dedicated to bring out the musician in all of us, to connect New Yorkers to their communities and with each other, and to bring bold new artistic creations to life. Its mission is ambitious, inclusive, adventurous and fun, and it is accomplished through two annual citywide celebrations: the flagship festival Make Music New York, held each summer solstice on June 21st - the longest day of the year - and Make Music Winter, a series of participatory musical parades held each winter solstice on December 21st - the longest night of the year. For more information, please visit www.makemusicny.org and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Make Music New York is made possible by: the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature; public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with City Council; Citibank; Spectrum; Lily Auchincloss Foundation; Investors Foundation; and NYC & Company Foundation.

Held annually on June 21, Make Music Day is part of the international Fête de la Musique, taking place in 1,000 cities across 120 countries. The daylong, musical free-for-all celebrates music in all its forms, encouraging people to band together and play in free public concerts. Over 100 U.S. cities and the entire states of Connecticut, Hawaii, Utah, Vermont and Wisconsin are participating in this year's celebration. Make Music Day is presented by The NAMM Foundation and coordinated by the nonprofit Make Music Alliance. For more information, please visit www.makemusicday.org.