Lynn Nottage Delivers Commencement Remarks for Purchase College, SUNY Class of 2021

Purchase College, SUNY aired its 49th annual commencement ceremony on Friday, May 21, 2021 at noon on the college's website. Degrees were conferred upon 900 graduating scholars representing dozens of majors and several countries. Of the graduating class, 776 hail from New York State, 104 are from other states within the United States, 20 are international students, and 133 are first generation college students.

This year, acclaimed playwright Lynn Nottage received an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree. The College will award two President's Awards for Distinguished Alumni to Denise Roberts Hurlin '84 (dance) and Dr. Janette Yarwood '96 (anthropology). Denise Roberts Hurlin is a dancer, educator, and activist who founded the organization Dancers Responding to Aids. Dr. Yarwood serves as Senior Advisor to the Assistant Secretary of African Affairs at the Department of State.

Watch her speech HERE!