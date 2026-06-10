Louis Armstrong House Museum Sets 2026 Gala in Honor of Wynton Marsalis

The Louis Armstrong House Museum is set to hold its annual gala on Thursday, June 18th at 583 Park Avenue in New York. The evening will celebrate the artistry, leadership, and enduring impact of Wynton Marsalis, along with the longstanding supporter of culture, Morgan Stanley.

The annual event supports the legacy and future of the Louis Armstrong House Museum and, this year, marks the centennial celebration of Louis Armstrong’s Hot Fives. Tickets are available here.

The evening will bring together friends, supporters, and jazz lovers for a celebration featuring a special live performance by an extraordinary lineup of acclaimed jazz artists, including Bruce Harris (Trumpet), Jon-Erik Kellso (Trumpet), Wycliffe Gordon (Trombone), Evan Arntzen (Clarinet & Saxophone), Russell Hall (Bass), Ricky Riccardi (Piano) and Herlin Riley (Drums).

Executive Director Regina Bain shared, “We are so humbled and honored to celebrate Wynton Marsalis this upcoming evening. Thank you to Morgan Stanley for their support of our ambitious initiatives and helping ensure that Armstrong’s legacy remains vibrant for generations to come. We look forward to sharing our Armstrong in Ghana exhibition and celebrating the centennial of The Hot Fives with you all.”

The Queens institution will honor Wynton Marsalis, a towering figure in jazz, Pulitzer Prize-winning composer, visionary bandleader, master educator, and influential cultural leader. The gala will also honor Morgan Stanley for its longstanding commitment to supporting culture, education, and community engagement.

This October, Louis Armstrong in Ghana will open as the newest exhibition at the museum. This multinational exhibition and music exchange commemorates the 70th anniversary of Armstrong’s initial concert tour to Accra, Ghana. The exhibition, accompanying performances and educational workshops of Armstrong in Ghana will explore Armstrong’s legacy as an American and global icon, navigating cultural and political complexities as he toured his music throughout the world. The opening weekend has been set for October 1-3.

This past fall, the Mayor and Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA) Commissioner announced the Louis Armstrong House Museum in Queens, NY, as one of five new members of the city’s Cultural Institutions Group (CIG). These five new groups will receive substantial subsidies for operations and energy costs, as well as capital investment from the city.

The Louis Armstrong House Museum preserves the legacy of the popular jazz music icon by offering guided tours of his historic home in Corona, Queens and preserving Armstrong’s 60,000-piece archives. The Center and the historic house are open to the public Thursdays through Saturdays.

Photo Credit: Albert Vercerka/Esto

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