Lorin Latarro Named as Keynote Speaker At Dance Lab Choreography Symposium

Lorin Latarro will be the Keynote Speaker at the Dance Lab Choreography Symposium, the Company's new virtual forum for dancemakers at all stages of their careers.

The Symposium will be held online June 8-9, 2024, with the full schedule available now at dancelabsymposium.org.

“From dancer to choreographer, I have had the privilege of working on Broadway since 1999, and I am delighted to be able to share my journey at Dance Lab Choreography Symposium," said Lorin Latarro. Participants will have the opportunity to connect with Latarro during her session and ask questions.

The Symposium will consist of lectures, panel discussions, interactive learning labs, and social gatherings, all with the opportunity to engage with guest artists and fellow participants. Sessions will include topics suitable for choreographers from beginner to professional, such as “How to Trust Your Creative Instincts,” “Establishing Healthy Collaborations,” “The Secret to Great Resumes and Reels,” and “Tips on Making Dance for the Camera.” There will also be “Spotlight” opportunities, where choreographers will be invited to create and present work in real time for feedback and discussion. Registration includes 2 weeks of on-demand replay of all symposium sessions.

Guest artists for the inaugural program include Chip Abbott, Dani Barlow, Josh Bergasse, Al Blackstone, Hope Boykin, Amanda Castro, Kristy Cummings, David Dabbon, Chloe Davis, Lucille DiCampli, Liam Francis, Karla Puno Garcia, Christopher Gattelli, Francisco Graciano, JoAnn M. Hunter, Jeff Kuperman, Rick Kuperman, Lorin Latarro, Kathleen Leary, Yael Lubetsky, Dario Natarelli, Nubian NéNé, Michael Novak, Troy Schumacher, Ellenore Scott, Ali Solomon, Katie Spelman, Maria Torres, and Brooke Wendle, with more to be announced.

For more information and to register, visit dancelabsymposium.org.

ABOUT DANCE LAB NEW YORK

Founded by Broadway choreographer Josh Prince, Dance Lab New York (DLNY) is the only non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the art form of choreography by gifting vital resources to a diverse range of dancemakers. DLNY's residencies provide choreographers with a salary, a company of professional dancers, expansive studio space, a rehearsal director, digital assets, key administrative support, and structured time for incubation. By focusing on process over product, Dance Lab New York provides an oasis where choreographers can feel safe to take the risks that bring forth their boldest visions.

choreographed Broadway's recent The Who's Tommy, The Heart Of Rock and Roll, Once Upon A Mattress, Into The Woods, Waitress, Mrs. Doubtfire, Les Liasons Dangereuse with Janet McTeer and Liev Schreiber, Waiting For Godot with Sir Ian McKellen and Sir Patrick Stuart; Merrily We Roll Along at Roundabout, La Traviata at The Metropolitan Opera, Chess at The Kennedy Center, Lin-Manuel Miranda's 21 Chump Street for “This American Life” (Brooklyn Academy of Music), The Public Theater's The Visitor, Twelfth Night and The Odyssey (Public Works, Delacorte Theater); Oliver, Assassins, Fanny and God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater for City Center Encores; McCarter Theatre's A Christmas Carol, and Larissa FastHorse's updated Peter Pan.

Lorin is currently developing Lauren Sandler's novel This Is All I Got with playwright Kirsten Greenidge and songwriter Crystal Monee Hall into a musical. Lorin recently directed Candace Bushnell's one woman show, Is There Still Sex in The City at the Daryl Roth Theatre, which became a New York Times Critic's Pick. Additional directing credits Hitchhikers Guide To The Galaxy-The Immersive Experience, Queen Of The Night which garnered a Drama Desk Award, The David Foster and Kat McPhee Show, #DATEME at The Westside Theatre, A Taste Of Things To Come at Chicago's Nederlander Broadway, Swelling And Irritation by Jodi Picoult and Tim McDonald, Trails by Jeff Thompson, Christy Hall. Rodgers After Hammerstein – 92Y Lyrics and Lyricists, Beth Malone's Three Part Harmony-Theatre Aspen.

Ms. Latarro holds a BFA from The Juilliard School and MA from NYU in Directing for Film. She is a multiple Drama Desk, Lortel, Outer Critics Circle, and Chita Rivera Award nominee. Lorin performed in 14 Broadway shows and danced for Graham Company, Twyla Tharp, and Momix. Lorin traveled to India and Africa multiple times to work with The Gates Foundation and is the founder of ArtAmmmo.org, Artists Against Gun Violence as seen in the New York Times, PBS, Rachel Maddow, BBC.