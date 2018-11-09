Liz Callaway Releases Single of GODSPELL's 'Beautiful City' Today

Working Girl Records announced today that Tony nominee and Emmy winner Liz Callaway will release "Beautiful City" today, November 9, 2018. The single is available on iTunes, Amazon.com, Spotify, Apple Music and all digital outlets.

The latest in a string of singles, Liz's dramatic take on Stephen Schwartz's classic ballad from the hit

musical Godspell is produced and arranged by Richard Marrett. Recorded in New Zealand, "Beautiful City" includes a choir comprised of singers from the National Academy of Singing and Dramatic Art (NASDA) and Showbiz Christchurch.

The single was engineered by Michael Bell and Thom O'Connor, and mastered by Don Bartley. Cover art was created by Robbie Rozelle.

"I've loved this song for some time. I first heard it when I began doing concerts with composer Stephen Schwartz back in October 2001. It was shortly after 9/11 and Stephen started using the song as his opening number. It moved me deeply. This song resonates tremendously with the people of Christchurch which has been struck by devastating earthquakes and is still trying to recover. Be it 9/11, natural disasters, or the current unrest in our country and in the world, I think this song might resonate with many. I've been waiting for the right time to release this- that time is now. I hope this song inspires a little hope to anyone who hears it." - Liz Callaway

Tony nominee and Emmy winner Liz Callaway made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along. She has gone on to star in Baby, Miss Saigon, The Look of Love, The Three Musketeers, and for 5 years appeared as Grizabella in Cats. Off-Broadway appearances include The Spitfire Grill (Drama Desk nomination), No Way to Treat a Lady, Marry Me a Little and Brownstone. Liz sang the Academy Award-nominated song "Journey to the Past" in the animated feature Anastasia,. She recently released a single of a duet of "Journey to the Past" with Christy Altomare, the star of Anastasia on Broadway. Other film work includes Jasmine in the two Aladdin sequels, The Swan Princess, and The Rewrite with Hugh Grant. Her extensive concert and symphony career has included appearances in London, Paris, Iceland, Vietnam, Australia, China and nearly every major city in the U.S. She performs regularly with her sister Ann Hampton Callaway, as well as composer Stephen Schwartz, and has had the great pleasure of singing with Jimmy Webb, Paul Williams and the legendary Johnny Mathis. Liz has six solo recordings including her newest album, The Essential Liz Callaway. www.lizcallaway.com

