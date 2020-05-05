Living Room Concerts: Nathan Amzi Sings Pasek and Paul's 'Caught in the Storm' From SMASH

Click Here for More Articles on LIVING ROOM CONCERTS

In today's Living Room Concert, the amazing Nathan Amzi sings "Caught in the Storm", written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul for the TV show Smash. Watch the video below!

Pre-shutdown, Nathan was in rehearsals for Evita at the Barbican - an encore run for Jamie Lloyd's hit revival at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre. Fingers crossed we get to see it again soon...

Nathan's other work includes the West End productions of Heathers the Musical, Aladdin, Urinetown, The Rocky Horror Show and In the Heights, plus appearing in the film version of London Road and competing on Series 3 of The Voice.

If you enjoy the video, please do consider donating the incredible charity Acting for Others!





