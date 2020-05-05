LIVING ROOM CONCERTS
Click Here for More Articles on LIVING ROOM CONCERTS

Living Room Concerts: Nathan Amzi Sings Pasek and Paul's 'Caught in the Storm' From SMASH

Article Pixel May. 5, 2020  

In today's Living Room Concert, the amazing Nathan Amzi sings "Caught in the Storm", written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul for the TV show Smash. Watch the video below!

Pre-shutdown, Nathan was in rehearsals for Evita at the Barbican - an encore run for Jamie Lloyd's hit revival at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre. Fingers crossed we get to see it again soon...

Nathan's other work includes the West End productions of Heathers the Musical, Aladdin, Urinetown, The Rocky Horror Show and In the Heights, plus appearing in the film version of London Road and competing on Series 3 of The Voice.

If you enjoy the video, please do consider donating the incredible charity Acting for Others!

Living Room Concerts: Nathan Amzi Sings Pasek and Paul's 'Caught in the Storm' From SMASH
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Next on Stage

Related Articles

From This Author BroadwayWorld UK TV

  • Living Room Concerts: PRETTY WOMAN's Aimie Atkinson Sings 'Live (For The One I Love)'
  • Living Room Concerts: Phoebe Fildes Sings Jonathan Reid Gealt's 'Quiet'
  • Living Room Concerts: WAITRESS's Sarah O'Connor Sings 'She Used To Be Mine'
  • Living Room Concerts: WAITRESS's Joel Montague Sings 'Out There' From THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
  • Living Room Concerts: Rebecca McKinnis Sings 'Beautiful' From EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE
  • Living Room Concerts: Christine Allado and Luke Brady Perform PRINCE OF EGYPT, HAMILTON & More!