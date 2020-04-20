LIVING ROOM CONCERTS
Living Room Concerts: Jordan Li-Smith Performs 'Make Them Hear You' From RAGTIME

For today's Living Room Concert, we've got the multi-talented Jordan Li-Smith giving us a gorgeous version of "Make Them Hear You" from musical Ragtime. Watch the video below!

Li-Smith is a playwright, composer, musical director and orchestrator. Pre-shutdown, he was working as Assistant Musical Director for the much-anticipated City of Angels at the Garrick Theatre in the West End. Fingers crossed we get to see that one soon...

His work also includes the UK premiere of Dave Malloy's Preludes at Southwark Playhouse, Ragtime, Queen of the Mist and Amour at Charing Cross Theatre, The Assassination of Katie Hopkins at Theatr Clywd (for which he won the BroadwayWorld UK Award for Best Musical Direction), and the movie Rocketman.

If you enjoy the video, please do consider donating to Li-Smith's nominated charity: the brilliant Help Musicians UK!

