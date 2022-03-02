Livestreamed Concert With Elena Moon Park & Friends Announced as 'Just Kidding' Season Final Show

The award-winning family artist Elena Moon Park and her band will perform a livestreamed one-hour, all-ages concert from the Leonard Nimoy Thalia theatre in NYC on Saturday, March 12. This is the last show of Symphony Space's legendary Just Kidding season, and one of the Passport to the World series for kids and families.

The all-ages multi-lingual concert starts at 11:00 am ET and runs for about an hour. Admission is free, and anyone anywhere may RSVP for this show by going to: https://www.nymetroparents.com/article/symphony-space-virtual-shows

NYMetroParents recommends this concert for all ages fun Geekdad also recommends the series for kids everywhere.

This "Passport to the World" series features prominent NYC-based family performers who would normally be touring the country. With these shows, Symphony Space carries forward the commitment to accessibility it established through its robust virtual programming during the shutdown of 2020-21. Symphony Space continues to prioritize making the arts available to those unable to attend live theater.

Details:

Saturday, March at 12 at 11 am EST: Elena Moon Park and Friends

Voyage to East Asia and around the globe as multiple award-winning Elena Moon Park & Friends perform reimagined children's music, folk songs, and original tunes in a variety of languages. Her newest album Unhurried Journey is a collection of songs for all ages that celebrates the beauty of taking our time to appreciate every moment of our individual and collective journeys. The album is inspired by the artwork of Kristiana Pärn, and features original songs based on her artwork plus reimagined folk and children's songs from East and Southeast Asia.