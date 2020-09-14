Live from Rockwood Music Hall: Lauren Patten

Watch tonight!

Live from Rockwood Music Hall, NYC

Lauren Patten

Streaming Live Tuesday Night @ 8PM EST!

Star of Broadway's Jagged Little Pill and Fun Home, Lauren Patten returns to Rockwood Music Hall's Stage 2 for a special live-streamed acoustic performance. The Broadway actress and singer, who also stars on CBS' Bluebloods and The Good Fight, will be joined on stage by Jagged Little Pill guitarist Eric B. Davis and percussionist Davmien Bassman.

Live from Rockwood Music Hall live streams are presented with 1080p HD multi-camera video and soundboard-quality audio piped directly into your speakers (or headphones). Join the chat and enjoy the show!

