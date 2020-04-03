Listen to the First Episode of John Mulaney and Nick Kroll's OH, HELLO Podcast
Comedians John Mulaney and Nick Kroll announced that they have created a new podcast together, Oh, Hello: The P'dcast!
You can listen to the first episode now!
It was revealed that Lin-Manuel Miranda would be a guest on an upcoming episode of the podcast!
"She was the People's Princess and they were two men who hung out at Duane Reade. But now worlds have collided," says the show description. "From the stars of "Oh Hello, on Broadway" and the video taped version of "Oh, Hello on Broadway" comes a podcast on the life and death of Princess Diana. It's also a podcast on the life and loves of George St. Geegland (Oh, Hello on Broadway, TED Talk Submission) and Charmed I'm Sure Gil Faizon (Oh, Hello on Broadway, Nestle commercial web-only, can do French accent)."
Oh, Hello ran at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre October 10, 2016 through January 22, 2017. The duo starred as Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland - outrageously opinionated, 70-something, native New Yorkers that Kroll and Mulaney first began performing on the alternative comedy stages in NYC. Honed for over a decade, the fictional duo garnered a cult following and found their way onto a Comedy Central special, viral videos and late night couches everywhere. St. Geegland and Faizon have spent their entire lives second-acting Broadway shows and could have not be more thrilled to have made their first ever Broadway bows. When reached for comment, George said, "This is the furthest dun'town we have been in years and we are not happy about it."
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Today we've got Lin-Manuel Miranda singing from HAMILTON!... (read more)
VIDEO: Ben Platt and the Cast of DEAR EVAN HANSEN Perform 'You Will Be Found' on James Corden's HOMEFEST
Last night, CBS presented HOMEFEST: James Corden's LATE LATE SHOW SPECIAL, hosted by James Corden. One of the performers was Ben Platt, who joined the... (read more)
Andrew Lloyd Webber Musicals Will Stream Online Free; Catch JOSEPH... This Friday, April 3
Andrew Lloyd Webber's musicals will be streamed online for free!... (read more)
Nick Cordero is in the ICU, May be Positive for COVID-19
Nick Cordero is currently in the ICU, with what was thought to be pneumonia, but may be COVID-19.... (read more)
VIDEO: West End PHANTOM Orchestra Records 'All I Ask Of You' Response to Andrew Lloyd Webber
Andrew Lloyd Webber has been bringing beautiful music to us all from his home during these times of social distancing. ... (read more)
Social: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tom Hanks and More Pay Tribute to Adam Schlesinger
The entertainment community is bereft at the loss of Emmy and Grammy winner and Oscar nominee Adam Schlesinger, who passed away today from coronavirus... (read more)