Listen to Ryan McCartan, Andy Mientus, and More on Concept Album WITHIN EARSHOT: ANTHEMS FOR THE IN-BETWEEN

The concept album of Within Earshot: Anthems for the In-Between (previously titled Arrowhead), a new musical with music and lyrics by Jackson Teeley and a book by Sarah Galante, is now available on all streaming platforms. All proceeds through April 27th will benefit The Actors Fund.

The album features Amber Ardolino (Moulin Rouge!, Hamilton), Brittney Johnson (Wicked, Sunset Boulevard), Liisi LaFontaine (Dreamgirls), Ryan McCartan (The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do the Time Warp Again, Heathers), Andy Mientus (Spring Awakening, "The Flash"), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels, Encores' Promenade), Krysta Rodriguez (Spring Awakening, "Daybreak"), and Peppermint ("Pose," Head Over Heels). The cast will join the creative team throughout the week of April 20th on Instagram Live to discuss their songs and the show's themes, including the importance of connection in these unprecedented times.

Teeley, Galante, and director Dan Barron said "As millennials, we have grown up in a world dominated by social media and virtual connection. As connective technologies adapt and grow seemingly every day, so too does our isolation from one another. Because of this, our musical explores the inherent importance of human connection - a plotline that feels especially poignant right now. Music has always had the unique power to bring us closer together and spark joy in even the darkest of moments. We hope this album makes you feel a little more connected in this isolating time."

"In these unprecedented times, like so many others I was deeply touched and inspired seeing Italians singing and playing music from their balconies in quarantine. Music has always been one of the great connectors, and as we struggle with feelings of isolation at this time, we need connection now more than ever," said producer Laura Z. Barket. "Just as the Italians are belting their music out into the world, so can we. We will share these beautiful songs, and in doing so we will also be of service to our industry by donating a portion of the streaming income to the Actors' Fund to support their necessary work. Connection, community, service; love is all around us."

On February 15th (AKA Singles' Awareness Day), a New York City barista bemoans yet another workday. Throughout the course of the day, they listen as the cafe plays host to a myriad of vignettes and moments that spotlight the inner musical fantasies of the varied customers that filter through the shop. The Barista eavesdrops on the many ups, downs and inevitable complications of modern love that fill the cozy and tuneful world of the cafe, hoping for the inspiration to finish their grand opus: a love poem. From the heartache of love unrequited to the bliss of love that's true, Within Earshot: Anthems for the In-Between delves deep into the reality of human interaction and contemporary romance.

The tracklist includes:

Anthem (For The In-Between) [feat. Andy Mientus & Krysta Rodriguez]

End Up Together [feat. Bonnie Milligan & Amber Ardolino]

Pulled Back Down [feat. Ryan McCartan & Brittney Johnson]

When You Go [feat. Liisi LaFontaine]

Whoever You Might Be [feat. Peppermint]

The album is executive produced by Teeley, with Michael Pacifico serving as music director and providing additional orchestrations and vocal arrangements, and Laura Z. Barket (Amazon's After Forever The Series) as producer. Backup singers on the album are Bailey Seeker, Traci Elaine Lee, Damian Barra, Galante, and Teeley, and the band includes Joshua Bailey (drums), Alexandra Jenkins (violin/viola), and Tom Teeley (guitar). Jackson Teeley and Tom Teeley mixed and mastered the album. Recorded at Grey Noise Studios in New York, NY, and Studio G in Brooklyn, NY, the album is engineered by Austin Smith, Sinora Cole, Christopher Deroux Brown, and Francisco Botero. Within Earshot: Anthems for the In-Between is directed by Dan Barron (Gettin' The Band Back Together), produced by Barket, with developmental consulting by Vance Garrett (Sleep No More, ModelLand). Casting is by Courtney Hammond of Wojcik/Sea.

For more information, visit WithinEarshotMusical.com.





