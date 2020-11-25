Listen to Leslie Odom, Jr.'s New Holiday Album- 'The Christmas Album'

Grammy and Tony Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, author and actor Leslie Odom, Jr. has just released his brand-new holiday album, The Christmas Album, via S-Curve Records/BMG.

The 10-track album features a collection of beloved traditional favorites together with newly penned, original tracks "Snow" and "Heaven & Earth" that are sure to become instant holiday classics for years to come. Special guests on the album include Cynthia Erivo, Nicolette Robinson, The Mzansi Youth Choir and more!

Click here to purchase today and get in the holiday spirit by checking out the full album below!

