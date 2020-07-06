Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
Listen to Beth Malone On the Latest Episode of HOMOPHILIA
Tony nominee Beth Malone delights Dave Holmes and Matt McConkey with all the ways she tried to not realize she was gay before she met her wife on the latest episode of Homophilia.
They also chat about Beth's guilty Colorado quarantine, her new pup Molly Brown, binging Game of Thrones, the power of language, Kristy McNicol, Jodie Foster, Jo on The Facts of Life, Brandi Carlile, Dolly Parton, what it was like to be part of Broadway's sudden shutdown, and how Beth met her wife.
Listen to the episode below!
