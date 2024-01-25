Listen: Travis Moser Releases 'The Moon is a Harsh Mistress'

This stripped-down arrangement of "The Moon is a Harsh Mistress" is featured in Moser's new show, Someday Soon: The Songs of Judy Collins.

By: Jan. 25, 2024

Listen: Travis Moser Releases 'The Moon is a Harsh Mistress'

Cabaret, concert and recording artist Travis Moser has released a new studio recording of the Jimmy Webb classic, "The Moon is a Harsh Mistress." Since originally being recorded in by Joe Cocker in 1974, the song has been covered by Glen Campbell, Linda Ronstadt, Josh Groban and Judy Collins, among others and has become an American standard without ever having charted originally.

Listen below!

This stripped-down arrangement of "The Moon is a Harsh Mistress" is featured in Moser's new show, Someday Soon: The Songs of Judy Collins, which recently finished a City Winery tour of their East Coast venues. The show will play The Green Room 42 on Monday, May 6th at 7:00pm, with special guests, Tony Award️ nominated Broadway, concert and recording legend, Melissa Errico, as well as Ashley Arnold from the hit off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors. Drew Wutke will serve as Musical Director and will lead a full band.

"The Moon is a Harsh Mistress" was recorded and engineered at The Smooth Spot Recording Studio by Michael Kevin Walsh and mastered at Sage Audio. The cover photo was taken by Michaelah Reynolds. The single is available on iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify and everywhere music is streamed/sold! For more information check out TravisMoser.HearNow.com and TravisMoser.com!

More About Travis Moser

In a feeble attempt to fulfill an unquenchable need for attention, cabaret, concert and recording artist Travis Moser has packed houses and won acclaim for his solo shows in NYC and around the country. His most recent show, Someday Soon: The Songs of Judy Collins, is currently enjoying a tour of City Winery venues across the country and has featured guests such as two-time Tony Award-winning Broadway legend Judy Kaye. His previous show, Just One Look: The Songs of Linda Ronstadt, paid homage to the legendary goddess of music and debuted at NYC's famed The Green Room 42. Travis was joined by cabaret icons Molly Pope, Cathy Cervenka, Daryl Glenn, Jack Bartholet, Elijah Caldwell, and Lillian Andrea De Leon (over the course of multiple engagements), with a full band led by musical director, Drew Wutke. Travis has also explored the golden age of music with his show, This Can't Be Love: The Songs of Rodgers and Hart, which debuted at the legendary 54 Below with special guest Samantha Shafer from Broadway's West Side Story, South Pacific, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, and Rocky - The Musical. This Can't Be Love: The Songs of Rodgers and Hart celebrates one of the most prolific and legendary songwriting duos of all time. Travis Moser takes the audience on a journey through the Rodgers and Hart songbook, while offering backstage and personal stories about the songs and the shows from which they came. The show features new arrangements and mashups of some of Rodgers and Hart's most beloved songs. This Can't Be Love: The Songs of Rodgers and Hart recently celebrated a 3rd return engagement at Feinstein's/54 Below!

Due to the success of the initial run, Travis had the honor of performing This Can't Be Love: The Songs of Rodgers and Hart for an extended run at NYC's famed Metropolitan Room. Travis also joined a lineup of performers that included Tony Danza, Pia Zadora, Annaleigh Ashford, and many others to salute Broadway great Elaine Stritch in the Metropolitan Room's Remembering Elaine Stritch. Travis is featured in the annual Love Bites: The Best Duets Ever! show at Joe's Pub at The Public Theater and Madonnathon at Brooklyn Bowl and the legendary Highline Ballroom. Travis has also performed his solo shows at City Winery, Club Cumming, Birdland, The Laurie Beechman Theater, Don't Tell Mama, The Duplex, The Iguana, The National Arts Club and The Strand Theater, among countless others.

Travis' debut album This Can't Be Love: The Songs of Rodgers and Hart, based on his show, was recorded live throughout the run. This recording captures Steven Silverstein's exciting new arrangements of these Rodgers and Hart classics. Travis also had the privilege of teaming up with The Human Rights Campaign to release stripped down versions of some of his favorite songs, including Born for You, Get Here, I've Dreamed of You and Danglin'. Proceeds from the sales of these singles go directly to HRC. Other singles include the Jimmy Webb classic, The Moon is a Harsh Mistress, a new arrangement of Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, with proceeds from each sale gong directly to Planned Parenthood, Fifty Percent from the musical Ballroom, Stephen Sondheim's Sooner or Later, John Bucchino's It Feels Like Home, The Rose and And So It Goes. His 2nd full length album, Travis Moser Live at the Laurie Beechman Theatre, was recorded at the famed venue and features songs of yearning, hope and home from the worlds of contemporary pop and musical theater. His albums, Travis Moser Live at the Laurie Beechman Theatre, This Can't Be Love: The Songs of Rodgers and Hart, Just One Look: The Songs of Linda Ronstadt and So Many People: The Sondheim Sessions (with Drew Wutke) were all nominated for BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards. All recordings are available on iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon, Spotify, Tidal, Google Play and all other major music retailers.

Regionally, Travis had the opportunity to work with two-time Tony Award nominee Margot Sappington in the Pittsburgh Playhouse production of Jekyll and Hyde. Other regional credits include Action in West Side Story, Jack in Into the Woods, Master Nick Cricker in The Mystery of Edwin Drood and Joseph in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and featured soloist in Disney and More: The Music of Menken and Rice at the historic Strand Theater, among others.

On camera, Travis has been a featured soloist on The Children's Hospital Free Care Benefit Show for CBS and is currently a National Anthem soloist for the New York Roadrunners (NYRR) organization and the Staten Island Yankees.

Travis is THRILLED to have the distinction of being officially inducted into the Guinness World Records as a featured vocalist in the Metropolitan Room's Longest Variety Show!



