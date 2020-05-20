Listen To Laura Bell Bundy On The BREAK A BAT! Podcast
Laura Bell Bundy steps into the Batter's Box for Episode 34 of Break a Bat! with host Al Malafronte.
Listen to the episode below!
In this episode, Al and the boys dive into Bundy's passion for telling stories with music, moving to the other side of the camera as a creative with some exciting new projects in the works, and how the stage is her comfort zone. A big part of her success is attested to constantly changing as a performer, with full recognition of the importance of making adjustments after "every game you play." As discussed, that's one of the ultimate separators between the good ones and the great ones both on stage and at the stadium.
Bundy is as well-rounded performer as there is in the game and throughout her career, she's seen phenomenal success on stage, on screen, as well as in the recording studio as a singer/songwriter.
Her Broadway credits include the Tony-winning Hairspray in which she originated the role of Amber Von Tussle, and also includes the musical version of Legally Blonde, in which she originated the role of Elle Woods - a portrayal that earned her a Tony Award nomination of her own for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical. On screen, she co-starred in FX's Anger Management, and as a musician, she earned a CMT Music Awards nomination for 'Breakthrough Video of the Year' for her hit single Giddy On Up.
