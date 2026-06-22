Listen: THE COUNT OF MONTE CRISTO Musical EP Now Streaming

The Count of Monte Cristo, an EP recording of the musical by John and Elena Tafone, is now available to stream on all platforms. Featuring the vocal talents of Vincent Michael, Mary Kate Morrissey, Jeremy Stolle and Nik Walker, the EP includes five songs from the show, based on the classic novel by Alexandre Dumas.

The musical tells the story of Edmond Dantès, a young, naive sailor who is falsely accused of treason by three men-one for money, one for honor and one for love. After escaping prison and coming into possession of an incredible fortune, Dantès, fashioning himself the Count of Monte Cristo, now has the means to make those who have wronged him pay. But what is the price of revenge? And what will it cost him?

The EP includes additional vocals by Carson Collins, Marika Countouris, Kevin W. Egan, John Sygar and Hank von Kolnitz, accompanied by a 25-piece orchestra. With music direction and orchestration by John Tafone, audio production by Paul Kneusel and audio engineering by Marika Countouris and Andrew Jordan.

This show first premiered in 2017. It was performed at the Kennedy Center's Page to Stage Festival in 2018 with music by John Tafone and lyrics by Elena Tafone.

Listen to the album below!

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