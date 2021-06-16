Listen: Sutton Foster, Annaleigh Ashford & Craig Carnelia Join JOSH SWALLOWS BROADWAY Season 2 Finale

Josh Lamon, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, has announced the final episode of Josh Swallows Broadway Season 2, featuring Craig Carnelia, Sutton Foster, Annaleigh Ashford, and more is now publicly available from the Broadway Podcast Network, on the BPN App, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.

Listen below!

Tony Nominated Composer and author Craig Carnelia (Working, Sweet Smell of Success) was the go-to Musical Theatre teacher in NYC for over 25 years. This episode discusses his incredible new book "The Reason To Sing: A Guide To Acting While Singing". Josh surprises Craig with his long time student, Tony Winner Sutton Foster, for a hilarious and heartfelt chat.

Also making an appearance are his students Tony Winner Annaleigh Ashford, Andrew Samonsky (South Pacific, Queen Of The Mist), Hayley Podschun (Hello Dolly!, Wicked), Brandon Lawrence Pearson (Hair), Noah Zachary (Ave Q), Devon Goffman (Motown), Morgan James (Godspell) and his wife Lisa Brescia (Dear Evan Hansen).

Additional Season 2 guests include Patti Murin, Shoshana Bean, Megan Hilty, Michael R Jackson, Andrew Barth Feldmen, Christiane Noll, a Hair reunion with Gavin Creel, Caissie Levy, Will Swenson and Darius Nichols as well as a Prom Cast reunion with Caitlin Kinnunen and Izzy McCalla.