Listen: Roomful of Teeth and Gabriel Kahane Release 'Put It in My Valise (Room 1832) [Radio Edit]'

Multi-Grammy-winning vocal group Roomful of Teeth, and singer-songwriter/composer Gabriel Kahane have released “Put it in My Valise (Room 1832) [Radio Edit]” featuring Jodie Landau, from their collaborative LP Elevator Songs. The album is available via Octoverse Media and Warner Music Group’s Arts Music.

The album is an exercise in world-building: set in an interdimensional hotel unshackled from the laws of time and space, this collection of ten songs invites the listener to peer into the private lives of a group of characters, each one embodied by a different member of Roomful of Teeth.

In “Put It in My Valise (Room 1832),” vocalist Jodie Landau delivers cheeky styling advice that builds into a punchy, hook-driven refrain, name-dropping designer luggage and first-class swagger in one of the album's most playful, pop-leaning moments. This radio edit trims the track for broadcast while keeping its wit and energy intact.

The physical album is available on vinyl and CD, both containing the complete lyrics and sleeve notes with design by John Gall. In addition, a limited-edition blue colorway version of the vinyl is available and comes with a frame-able 12 x 12 two-sided art print. The first 500 fans to pre-order any version of Elevator Songs from the band's online store will receive a card signed by Kahane and Roomful of Teeth's artistic director, Cameron Beauchamp. More information is available here.

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