Listen: Noah J Ricketts Talks Living In The World of 'Why Not?' on STOPTIME Podcast with Lisa Hopkin

Actor Noah J Ricketts recently sat down to speak with Lisa Hopkin on the award-winning podcast STOPTIME: Live in the Moment that combines mindfulness, well-being and the performing arts and features thought-provoking and motivational conversations with high-performing artists around practicing the art of living in the moment and embracing who we are, and where we are at.

The conversation began with Ricketts sharing his experience of being present and living in the moment. Despite the busy nature of his profession, Ricketts emphasized the importance of self-care and refilling one's creative well. He acknowledged that, as artists, we often give so much of ourselves to various projects that we forget to refill our wells, leading to exhaustion and burnout. Ricketts' self-awareness and commitment to self-care offer an invaluable lesson to all of us, regardless of our professions.

From there, the discussion moved on to challenging societal norms and embracing authenticity. As a black, gay male actor from Kentucky, Ricketts is no stranger to society's limiting beliefs. Yet, instead of succumbing to these beliefs, he has made it his mission to challenge them and to question everything. He encourages us all to embrace our authenticity, suggesting that our unique experiences and perspectives are not hindrances but assets.

Throughout the conversation, Ricketts highlighted the importance of acknowledging our achievements. Often, we are so focused on moving forward and achieving more that we forget to celebrate our past accomplishments. This lack of acknowledgment can lead to feelings of dissatisfaction and unfulfillment. Ricketts reminds us to pause, reflect, and appreciate our achievements, a practice that can significantly enhance our sense of self-worth and happiness.

The conversation also delved into the challenges Ricketts has faced, including dealing with anxiety and the impacts of the pandemic on his career. His story is one of resilience and courage, demonstrating that it is possible to overcome adversity and emerge stronger. He shared how he has learned to cope with anxiety and how the pandemic led him to reevaluate his goals and prioritize his passions.

Listen to the whole conversation here: