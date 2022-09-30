Listen: Michael Ball and Alfie Boe Release 'The Gambler' From Forthcoming Album 'Together in Vegas'

'The Gambler', the third song from Michael Ball and Alfie Boe's forthcoming album 'Together in Vegas' has been released! The new album is set for release on 28th October on Decca Records.

It's your lucky day ? The Gambler is OUT NOW! We're so excited to share our latest release from the #TogetherInVegas album with you! The chances you'll love it are high, so roll the dice and check it out. Available to stream, everywhere ??https://t.co/gt5OJxaTBq pic.twitter.com/uxQc1JO5sM - Michael Ball OBE (@mrmichaelball) September 30, 2022

Pre-order the album here and listen to the song below.

On 'Together In Vegas' the beloved duo bring us classic Rat Pack numbers such as 'Luck Be A Lady' (Frank Sinatra) and 'Sway' (Dean Martin) as well as showstoppers 'Viva Las Vegas' (Elvis Presley), 'Mamma Told Me Not To Come' (Randy Newman), 'A Man Without Love' (Engelbert Humperdinck) 'The Gambler' (Kenny Rogers), and many more, all delivered with the pizzazz and personality synonymous with these two performers, which has consistently proved irresistible to countless fans across the nation. And with their track record, the odds will be looking good for a Christmas No.1.

'Together in Vegas' follows the phenomenal success of the duo's previous four duet albums; Their debut 'Together', became the UK's best-selling album of 2016, beating the likes of Little Mix and The Rolling Stones to the Christmas No.1 spot. This was followed by 'Together Again', which brought the pair yet another No.1 album in 2017. Ball and Boe went on to release 'Back Together' in 2019 which reached No.2, before a third No.1 album, 'Together at Christmas', in 2020. After decorated careers in theatre and opera, Michael and Alfie were suddenly chart superstars. As a duo, they have now sold 1.5 million albums in the UK, received two Classic Brit Awards, three sold-out headline arena tours and presented three ITV Specials. The pair have just completed another live tour together this summer, visiting ten stunning outdoor venues across the UK, and even treating the crowds to some early performances of their brand new Vegas set.

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe have both received countless prestigious awards, record-breaking sales, and chart successes. A particular highlight occurred in 2020 when Michael released the fastest-selling single of the year with his No.1 duet with the late Captain Tom Moore. Over Michael's extraordinary 30-year career, his outstanding performances have also made smash-hit box office history. He is a double Olivier Award winner, multi-platinum and chart-topping recording artist, top selling live concert performer, a hugely popular radio and TV presenter and now author. Later this year Michael releases his debut novel, 'The Empire', the first in a series set in the world of theatre.

Alfie Boe's exceptional voice has made him Britain's most popular and biggest-selling tenor. The Tony Award winner has conquered the world's greatest opera stages and arenas and led the cast of Les Misérables. He stole the show at the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Concert at Buckingham Palace, and performed at the Queen's 90th birthday celebrations at Windsor Castle. Most recently the public saw another side to Alfie when he starred on BBC1's Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof, which involved taking on various challenges in sub-zero temperatures. In warmer climes, Alfie then made a surprise cameo appearance on ITV's BAFTA-winning dating series Love Island, serenading two contestants, one of whom was moved to tears by his singing, whilst viewers up and down the country praised Boe's passionate performance.

