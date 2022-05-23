Listen: Melissa Gilbert Talks LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 250 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Today's episode features Melissa Gilbert!

Gilbert talked about how she created her own "prairie" home with her husband, Timothy Busfield, which became a home base for their family during the peak of the pandemic, and how she feels everything happens for a reason.

"I can't extract any step in my life that led to this or it would be different if I changed one iota of it," she said. "I can tell you that my mom read the book, she just finished it yesterday, and she basically said to me, 'I always knew this outdoors-y, wild, creative person was in you. I saw it all the time but our lives were so busy.'"

Her mom went on to tell her, "I was so grateful that you had that show [Little House on the Prairie] to go to, because you had that on your set, but to know you're living that now and that that's coming out of you organically makes me so happy."

"And I think that kind of says it all," Gilbert said. "She knew it was there, and I knew it was there."

Listen to the full episode below!

Melissa Gilbert starred as Laura Ingalls Wilder on the hit NBC television show Little House on the Prairie. She has starred in numerous movies and plays and served two terms as president of the Screen Actors Guild. She is the author of Prairie Tale, Daisy and Josephine, My Prairie Cookbook, and Back to the Prairie. She resides in the Catskills and New York City with her husband, Timothy Busfield.

Photo Credit: Eileen Connoly