Listen: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Special Guest, BAC's Britton Smith

Today's episode features the Co-founder and President of the Broadway Advocacy Coalition (BAC), Britton Smith. In addition to his work as an advocate and facilitator and adjunct professor at Columbia Law School, Britton is a Broadway actor recently featured in Be More Chill, Shuffle Along and After Midnight. Front man and songwriter Britton Smith leads Britton & The Sting with electric passion and mission for total community.

The pack of musicians embody liberation in their fusion of SOUL, funk and it's unique electro-neo groove. Recently featured in Vanity Fair, Vogue, Fault Magazine, and The New Yorker - Britton & The Sting's latest single "Burn" was highlighted on Paper Magazine's "Bops Only" 10 Songs You Need to Start Your Weekend Right" list, as well as a featured 2020 NPR Tiny Desk Submission Top Pick.



"So much of the work we do at BAC is difficult and challenging and it requires a certain mind and willingness of people who are directly effected by the issues that we are trying to combat and fight against," explained Britton. "But we are all almost nerds for liberation. We get on calls and we'll have an idea, but we'll also say, 'Oh, but we didn't include this nuance... how do we include that?' We're always trying to aggressively, almost like a sport, find an opportunity for impact."