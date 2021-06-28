Listen: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Special Guest, BAC's Britton Smith
Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 150 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.
Today's episode features the Co-founder and President of the Broadway Advocacy Coalition (BAC), Britton Smith. In addition to his work as an advocate and facilitator and adjunct professor at Columbia Law School, Britton is a Broadway actor recently featured in Be More Chill, Shuffle Along and After Midnight. Front man and songwriter Britton Smith leads Britton & The Sting with electric passion and mission for total community.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski