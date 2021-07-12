Listen: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine & REVOLUTION RENT Director Andy Señor Jr.

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 150 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Today's episode features Andy Señor Jr., who just made his film directorial debut with the HBO Original Documentary Revolution Rent, executive produced by Neil Patrick Harris. He was the Associate Director of Gloria and Emilio Estefan's musical On Your Feet! on Broadway, Netherlands, and UK West End Productions as well as Roundabout Theatre Company's Broadway production of Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn. He served as Associate Director on the new musical FLY at Dallas Theatre Center w Jeffrey Seller.

"I'm a Renthead, but also an actor and director, so I was trying to fill it with nuance and detail, but I'm like, 'I don't know if anyone is going to pick any of this up at all!'" explained Andy. "The only agenda was to share it. I know it's a documentary in it's truest sense- it's just documenting what happened. It's not an agenda documentary. This is what happened as it happened!"



Andy made his professional debut in the Tony Award winning musical RENT as "Angel," playing the role on Broadway, London's West End, and US National and International Tours. Later he became the Assistant Director to Michael Greif on the RENT revival Off Broadway, and went on to re-stage the production in Tokyo, Japan and the historic production in Havana, Cuba. Most recently he directed two new Nilo Cruz plays, Tsunami and Farhad and the Secret of Being.



He holds a BFA in Theatre from Florida International University who honored him with a Torch Award, noting him as a distinguished alumni, and further trained at The Public Theatre's Shakespeare LAB where he appeared in All's Well That Ends Well at The Public Theatre