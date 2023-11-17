Listen: Julie Garnyé & Stephen Schwartz's 'Forgiveness' Embrace' Out Now

The new single from vocalist Julie Garnyé and the Grammy, Tony, and Academy Award-winning composer/lyricist Stephen Schwartz has been released.

Listen below!

“Forgiveness’ Embrace” – Schwartz’s moving song about making peace with the past – is available in two versions: one with a full symphony orchestra and the other an intimate, stripped-down interpretation with only Schwartz on piano and Garnyé’s vocal. The tracks are produced by label co-founder Wayne Haun and Stephen Schwartz. The song was included in the 2023 film Jimmy and Carolyn, now available for streaming. To stream or download the tracks, please visit orcd.co/club44records-forgivenessembrace

Stephen Schwartz was being honored with the Vanguard Voice Award from the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles when he heard the extraordinary singer Julie Garnyé perform “Forgiveness’ Embrace,” one of his favorite compositions. He was so moved by her performance that he insisted they go into the studio and collaborate. The result is a poignant and emotional recording of a new standard in the making.

“Stephen Schwartz has a way of writing songs that remain timeless,” comments Wayne Haun, label co-founder and the track’s co-producer. “Their impact and relevance are forever. There are also voices that are timeless… voices so unique one can hear only a phrase and immediately identify the singer. That’s Julie Garnyé. Combine the talents of these two brilliant souls and something magical happens that cannot be explained, but must be experienced.”

STEPHEN SCHWARTZ

wrote the music and lyrics for the current Broadway hit Wicked, and has also contributed music and/or lyrics to Godspell, Pippin, The Magic Show, The Baker’s Wife, Working (which he also adapted and directed), Rags, and Children of Eden. He collaborated with Leonard Bernstein on the English texts for Bernstein’s Mass and wrote the title song for the play and movie Butterflies Are Free. For children, he has written songs for two musicals, Captain Louie and My Son Pinocchio. He has also worked in film, collaborating with Alan Menken on the songs for Disney’s Enchanted as well as the animated features Pocahontas and The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and writing the songs for the DreamWorks animated feature The Prince of Egypt. His first opera, Séance on a Wet Afternoon, was produced at Opera Santa Barbara and New York City Opera. A book about his career, Defying Gravity, has been released by Applause Books. Mr. Schwartz has been inducted into the Theatre Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and has been given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Awards include three Academy Awards, four Grammy Awards, and a tiny handful of tennis trophies.

JULIE GARYNÉ

is an original cast member of the 1st National Tour of the hit Broadway musical Come From Away. She also appeared as an original cast member of FATWA! The Musical during season nine of HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” Julie was also the “In Memoriam” soloist for the 2016 Daytime Emmy Awards telecast and was a part of the Les Misérables ensemble for the Academy Awards telecast in 2013. Her theater career highlights include Jennyanydots and Grizabella in the 5th national tour of the musical Cats, Broadway’s Hair in Concert and Chess in Concert at the New Amsterdam Theatre, Jenny Steinberg in the Southern California premiere of It Shoulda Been You, First Things Last at London’s Garrick Theatre, and her three Summer Musicals appearances at The Hollywood Bowl: Les Misérables, Chicago and Mamma Mia!.

CLUB44 RECORDS

based in the Music City of Nashville, Tennessee – is an independent label which aims to highlight the Broadway, cabaret and jazz genres, preserve the American Songbook and provide a home for artists who represent this timeless music. Following their premiere studio release, Christmas at Birdland, the label has presented Love Notes, the latest album from Tony Award and Golden Globe winner Linda Lavin; Billy’s Place from Grammy Award winner Billy Stritch; Act One from rising vocal star Nicolas King; Jane Monheit’s Come What May, which celebrates the international Billboard #1 pop/jazz vocalist’s 20th anniversary as a recording artist; Carol Sloane’s Live at Birdland, an intimate set captured at the legendary venue; rising Broadway star Julie Benko and husband Jason Yeager’s Hand in Hand, an assortment of beloved songs; Christine Ebersole’s After the Ball, a collection of songs reflecting on life, love and family; and Merry Christmas, Darling, the debut holiday collection from Tony Award winner Stephanie J. Block. Club44 Records also serves as the creative home of many other singers, instrumentalists and writers. All releases are distributed to digital and retail outlets worldwide via The Orchard/Sony Music. For more information, visit www.Club44Records.com