Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Listen: John Breglio Discusses The Future Of Broadway On CLAYTON HOWE'S ENTERTAINMENTX Podcast

John answers the questions regarding time management, daily rituals and avoiding burnout.

Oct. 31, 2022  

John Breglio expands on his risk tolerance, taste, communication & his book "I WANNA BE A PRODUCER." The conversation covers his early inspirations around studying entertainment law and path to producing.

In this two-part conversation (Part 1 airs Monday October 31st and Part 2 airs Thursday November 3rd), John expands on the lessons learned from producing "A Chorus Line" and his relationship with Michael Bennett.

Listen below!

Throughout both episodes, John answers the questions regarding time management, daily rituals and avoiding burnout.

John Breglio (TW:@johnbreglio)(LI:@john-breglio) is currently a full time producer of theatre and film. Consultant to theater and film producers. Former entertainment lawyer. Author of "I WANNA BE A PRODUCER"

Clayton Howe's Entertainmentx gets to the Heart, Soul, and Drive of top performers in the entertainment industry. The show is hosted by actor and producer Clayton Howe. Previous guests include Grammy winner Jonathan Groff; Tony Award winners Billy Porter and Jerry Mitchell; plus Hollywood and Broadway stars and choreographers like Bradley James, Jonah Platt, Diana DeGarmo, and Morgan James, as well as emerging talent from film, TV, Broadway and publishing. Clayton Howe's guests share their paths, struggles, and lessons learned. Entertainmentx proves to inspire, uplift, and educate everyone interested in a deep dive look at entertainment professionals and industry luminaries.



Related Stories
World Premiere of Re-Imagined AIDA to be Presented in the Netherlands Photo
World Premiere of Re-Imagined AIDA to be Presented in the Netherlands
AIDA, the musical by Elton John and Tim Rice has been reworked and updated, and the world premiere is set for 23 April 2023 in the AFAS Circustheater in Scheveningen.
Video: Kid Critics Tell You How to Get to SESAME STREET: THE MUSICAL Photo
Video: Kid Critics Tell You How to Get to SESAME STREET: THE MUSICAL
BroadwayWorld's Kid Critics is back for a new season! It's not hard to stumble across an excess of reviews for any given show these days, but there is a group of theatre-goers that is wildly underrepresented when it comes to opinions on Broadway- kids! What did our Kid Critics think of Sesame Street: The Musical? Find out here!
VIDEO: INTO THE WOODS Performs Last Midnight & More on THE VIEW Photo
VIDEO: INTO THE WOODS Performs 'Last Midnight' & More on THE VIEW
Watch a video of the cast of Into the Woods performing on The View's Halloween episode! The appearance included the cast performing the title number and Patina Miller performing 'Last Midnight.' The performance also featured Stephanie J. Block as the Baker's Wife, Sebastian Arcelus as The Baker, Krysta Rodriguez as Cinderella, and more.
Photos: Cameron Crowe Celebrates ALMOST FAMOUS Photo Exhibition Photo
Photos: Cameron Crowe Celebrates ALMOST FAMOUS Photo Exhibition
Academy Award winner Cameron Crowe and famed rock photographer Neal Preston hosted an Almost Famous Opening Reception Photo Exhibition, along with a few special guests at the Morrison Hotel Gallery. See photos here!

More Hot Stories For You


Bradley Gibson, Isabelle McCalla, Shuler Hensley & James Monroe Iglehart to Lead HERCULES at Paper Mill PlayhouseBradley Gibson, Isabelle McCalla, Shuler Hensley & James Monroe Iglehart to Lead HERCULES at Paper Mill Playhouse
October 31, 2022

Paper Mill Playhouse has announced initial casting for the all-new musical production of Disney’s Hercules. The production will feature Bradley Gibson as Hercules, Tony Award winner Shuler Hensley as Hades, Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart as Phil, and Isabelle McCalla as Meg.
BEETLEJUICE Cast Members Will Perform at Bryant Park's Winter Village TodayBEETLEJUICE Cast Members Will Perform at Bryant Park's Winter Village Today
October 31, 2022

Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park will be open in time for Halloween this year and is bringing back its annual Tricks & Treats party on Monday, October 31st from 3pm – 6pm. Will Blum and Dana Steingold will be performing at this event as Beetlejuice and Lydia, and are set to perform the songs 'Dead Mom' and 'Say My Name'.
Manhattan Theatre Club Announces Winter Benefit 2023 Featuring Kelli O'HaraManhattan Theatre Club Announces Winter Benefit 2023 Featuring Kelli O'Hara
October 31, 2022

Manhattan Theatre Club will present its Winter Benefit on Monday, January 23 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom (141 W. 54th Street). The festive evening will feature a cocktail reception, an elegant dinner, and an exclusive, one-night-only performance by Tony Award-winning actress and singer Kelli O'Hara, accompanied by Dan Lipton.
SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Digital Lottery and In-Person Rush PolicySOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Digital Lottery and In-Person Rush Policy
October 31, 2022

Preview performances of the new music comedy Some Like It Hot begin tomorrow at the Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street). Learn more about the show's rush and lottery policies!
Andrew Polec Will Reprise Role in HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS at the Old GlobeAndrew Polec Will Reprise Role in HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS at the Old Globe
October 31, 2022

The Old Globe has announced the full cast and creative team for its 25th annual production of Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! Globe Resident Artist James Vásquez (Hair) directs San Diego’s yuletide favorite musical once again with Andrew Polec reprising his role as The Grinch.