Listen: John Breglio Discusses The Future Of Broadway On CLAYTON HOWE'S ENTERTAINMENTX Podcast

John Breglio expands on his risk tolerance, taste, communication & his book "I WANNA BE A PRODUCER." The conversation covers his early inspirations around studying entertainment law and path to producing.

In this two-part conversation (Part 1 airs Monday October 31st and Part 2 airs Thursday November 3rd), John expands on the lessons learned from producing "A Chorus Line" and his relationship with Michael Bennett.

Listen below!

Throughout both episodes, John answers the questions regarding time management, daily rituals and avoiding burnout.

John Breglio (TW:@johnbreglio)(LI:@john-breglio) is currently a full time producer of theatre and film. Consultant to theater and film producers. Former entertainment lawyer. Author of "I WANNA BE A PRODUCER"

Clayton Howe's Entertainmentx gets to the Heart, Soul, and Drive of top performers in the entertainment industry. The show is hosted by actor and producer Clayton Howe. Previous guests include Grammy winner Jonathan Groff; Tony Award winners Billy Porter and Jerry Mitchell; plus Hollywood and Broadway stars and choreographers like Bradley James, Jonah Platt, Diana DeGarmo, and Morgan James, as well as emerging talent from film, TV, Broadway and publishing. Clayton Howe's guests share their paths, struggles, and lessons learned. Entertainmentx proves to inspire, uplift, and educate everyone interested in a deep dive look at entertainment professionals and industry luminaries.