Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Listen: Jodi Picoult and Samantha Van Leer Talk BETWEEN THE LINES and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS

The mother-daughter duo wrote the book that has since been adapted into an off-Broadway musical!

Aug. 1, 2022  

Listen: Jodi Picoult and Samantha Van Leer Talk BETWEEN THE LINES and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 250 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Today's episode features Jodi Picoult and Samantha Van Leer, who talked about writing the book Between the Lines, which has now been adapted into an off-Broadway musical!

"Reading was something that I always actually did struggle with," Van Leer shared. "And it really was for me, I would so much rather tell my own story than read someone else's."

When talking about Between The Lines, she said, "I had written tons of little stories and narratives throughout my whole childhood, but this was the first one that, when I shared the idea with my mom, she really insisted and demanded, 'this has to become something really real.'"

Listen to the full episode below!

Based on the novel by New York Times bestselling author Jodi Picoult and her daughter Samantha Van Leer, Between the Lines is an empowering and enchanting new musical for anyone who has ever sought to find their place in the world. An outsider in a new town and a new school, Delilah seeks comfort in the pages of her favorite book, where she feels heard and understood. But as the lines between fantasy and reality begin to blur in both extraordinary and astonishing ways, Delilah has to confront whether she alone has the power to rewrite her own story.



Related Articles

From This Author - Little Known Facts w/ Ilana Levine

       As an actress, Ilana Levine has performed on stage and screen to critical acclaim. She has produced films and plays.  She is a wife, daughter, mother and activist.

On... (read more about this author)


Listen: Alex Edelman Talks One-Man Show JUST FOR US and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS
July 25, 2022

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. Today's episode features Alex Edelman, who discussed his one-man show 'Just For Us' and more! Listen to the full episode here!
Listen: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS With Ilana Levine: GREASE Turns 50
July 18, 2022

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. This episode features Tom Moore and Ken Waissman who celebrate the 50th anniversary of Grease!
Listen: Amir Arison Talks THE KITE RUNNER and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS
July 11, 2022

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. The latest episode features Amir Arison! Amir talked about The Kite Runner and more!
Listen: Neil Pepe on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS
July 5, 2022

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. Today's episode features Neil Pepe! Pepe talked about his career, including American Buffalo, which is currently running on Broadway. Listen to the full episode here.
LISTEN: Michael R. Jackson Talks A STRANGE LOOP and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS
June 27, 2022

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. Today's episode features Michael R. Jackson! Michael R. Jackson  wrote the book, music and lyrics for the 2022 Tony Award winner for Best New Musical- A Strange Loop.