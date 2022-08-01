Listen: Jodi Picoult and Samantha Van Leer Talk BETWEEN THE LINES and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 250 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Today's episode features Jodi Picoult and Samantha Van Leer, who talked about writing the book Between the Lines, which has now been adapted into an off-Broadway musical!

"Reading was something that I always actually did struggle with," Van Leer shared. "And it really was for me, I would so much rather tell my own story than read someone else's."

When talking about Between The Lines, she said, "I had written tons of little stories and narratives throughout my whole childhood, but this was the first one that, when I shared the idea with my mom, she really insisted and demanded, 'this has to become something really real.'"

Listen to the full episode below!

Based on the novel by New York Times bestselling author Jodi Picoult and her daughter Samantha Van Leer, Between the Lines is an empowering and enchanting new musical for anyone who has ever sought to find their place in the world. An outsider in a new town and a new school, Delilah seeks comfort in the pages of her favorite book, where she feels heard and understood. But as the lines between fantasy and reality begin to blur in both extraordinary and astonishing ways, Delilah has to confront whether she alone has the power to rewrite her own story.