Listen: Jodi Picoult Talks BETWEEN THE LINES and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS

Today's episode features Jodi Picoult!

Picoult talked about Between the Lines, her novel which is being adapted into an off-Broadway musical.

She also discussed her career as a writer, and how it all began.

"If you ask my mom that, she'll tell you that the first thing I wrote was when I was five years old," Jodi remembers. "It was a book called The Lobster That Was Misunderstood. I illustrated it too, and she actually still has it!"

"I believe that you are born a storyteller but you can become a better writer. You can be trained into becoming a better writer."

Jodi Picoult is the author of 27 novels, with over 40 million copies sold worldwide. Her last eleven books have debuted at #1 on the New York Times bestseller list, and five have been made into movies, with two more - A SPARK OF LIGHT and BOOK OF TWO WAYS - being adapted as limited series. She is the recipient of multiple awards, including the New England Bookseller Award for Fiction, the Alex Award from YALSA, the NH Literary Award for Outstanding Literary Merit, and the esteemed Sarah Josepha Hale Award. She holds honorary doctor of letters degrees from Dartmouth College and the University of New Haven. Two of her books, BETWEEN THE LINES and OFF THE PAGE (co-written with daughter Samantha van Leer) have been adapted as a Broadway-bound musical; she is also the co-librettist of the new musical BREATHE, which premiered in 2021, and of the musical adaptation of THE BOOK THIEF musical, which will premiere in the UK in 2022. She lives in New Hampshire with her husband.