Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Listen: Jessica Stone Talks KIMBERLY AKIMBO and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS

Listen as she describes how she manages a thriving career, marriage and motherhood!

Mar. 06, 2023  

Listen: Jessica Stone Talks KIMBERLY AKIMBO and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 250 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Jessica Stone went from working actress to one of the most in-demand Broadway directors. Listen as she describes how she manages a thriving career, marriage and motherhood! Plus, find out who the directors were in her life who helped shape how she runs a rehearsal room, and why now that she has found directing she really doesn't miss being an actress!

Stone also takes a deep deep dive Into the journey of Kimberly Akimbo how it went from workshop to Broadway.

"I never imagined that I would be connected to it," Stone said of the start of her journey with Kimberly Akimbo. "I remember thinking, 'Oh my god, that play sings. That's a great idea. What a great idea. I love that play.'"

Listen to the full episode below!

Jessica Stone worked as an actress on and off-Broadway, in television and in film for decades before transitioning to directing. Broadway credits included Anything Goes, Butley, The Odd Couple, The Smell of the Kill, Design for Living, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and Grease. Her directing career began in earnest with her all-male 2010 production of A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum for the Williamstown Theatre Festival. She has since been directing all over the country at such theaters as The Old Globe, A.C.T, Shakespeare Theatre Company, Huntington Theatre Company, Two River Theatre Company, and the Williamstown Theatre Festival among others. Productions include As You Like It, Kate Hamill's Vanity Fair, Barefoot in the Park, Dancing at Lughnasa, Bad Dates, Ken Ludwig's Robin Hood! (world premiere), Ripcord, Bad Jews, Arms and the Man, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, Charlotte's Web, June Moon, Last of the Red Hot Lovers, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and Absurd Person Singular, Kimberly Akimbo (off-Broadway premiere at the Atlantic). Most recently, Stone directed the original Broadway musical Kimberly Akimbo, which opened in November 2022. She currently lives in Brooklyn with her husband and two sons.



Related Stories
The Joyce Drops Mask Requirement Photo
The Joyce Drops Mask Requirement
The Joyce Theatre has announced that effective March 27, 2023, it will lift its mask requirements for all visitors inside the theater. Visitors are encouraged to wear masks by choice and consider receiving booster shots to bolster preventative measures against new variants.
Photos: Mulvaney, Daley, Ghee, and More Walk PFLAG Gala Red Carpet Photo
Photos: Mulvaney, Daley, Ghee, and More Walk PFLAG Gala Red Carpet
On Friday, March 3rd, PFLAG celebrated 50 years of leading with love at a spectacular gala event in the city where it all started. The iconic organization—best known for supporting, educating, and advocating for LGBTQ+ people, parents, families and allies—was founded in March 1973. Fifty years later celebrity performers, presenters, and honorees joined PFLAG leaders, allies, advocates, and corporate leaders to celebrate PFLAG’s historic impact. Check out the red carpet photos here!
Exclusive: Oh My Pod You Guys- Being a Triple Threat with James T. Lane Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod You Guys- Being a Triple Threat with James T. Lane
Listen to the latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys featuring James T. Lane!
PARADEs Alex Joseph Grayson Takes Over Our Instagram Today! Photo
PARADE's Alex Joseph Grayson Takes Over Our Instagram Today!
Tune in to our Instagram story today as Alex Joseph Grayson takes you behind the scenes of the Broadway revival of Parade!

From This Author - Little Known Facts w/ Ilana Levine

       As an actress, Ilana Levine has performed on stage and screen to critical acclaim. She has produced films and plays.  She is a wife, daughter, mother and activist.read more about this author)


Listen: Nicholas Podany Talks Apple TV+'s HELLO TOMORROW! and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTSListen: Nicholas Podany Talks Apple TV+'s HELLO TOMORROW! and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS
February 27, 2023

On the latest episode of Little Known Facts, stage and screen actor and singer/songwriter Nicholas Podany chats about his Apple TV+ series Hello Tomorrow!, how he caught the performing bug, and more. 'I think I was seven years old and I was Conrad Birdie in Bye Bye Birdie, kind of like a school play,' he said. 'I remember the feeling of the difference between before going on stage and after going on stage, and loving that feeling so much.'
Listen: Jennifer Simard Talks Her Stage and Screen Career and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTSListen: Jennifer Simard Talks Her Stage and Screen Career and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS
February 20, 2023

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. This week's episode features Tony nominated actor Jennifer Simard! Simard talked about her career and more in this episode. Listen to the full episode here!
Listen: Tamsen Fadal Talks THE BROADWAY SHOW and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTSListen: Tamsen Fadal Talks THE BROADWAY SHOW and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS
February 13, 2023

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. This week's episode features news anchor and entertainment host Tamsen Fadal. Fadal is known as a primetime evening news anchor in New York City and the host of a nationally syndicated entertainment show.
Listen: Filmmaker Liz Garbus Talks Her Career and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTSListen: Filmmaker Liz Garbus Talks Her Career and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS
February 6, 2023

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. This week's episode features filmmaker Liz Garbus!  In the episode, Liz discussed her career, how she got her start, and more.
Listen: Producer Jenny Gersten Talks Her Career and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTSListen: Producer Jenny Gersten Talks Her Career and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS
January 30, 2023

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. This week's episode features producer and artistic director Jenny Gersten! Listen to the full episode here!
share