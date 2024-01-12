Listen: Jasmine Forsberg Releases New Pop Single 'Halfway'

Forsberg made her Broadway debut as Maria Luisa in the original company of Here Lies Love in 2023.

Jan. 12, 2024

Jasmine Forsberg, currently reigning as Queen Jane Seymour in the Broadway company of Six, brings her signature vocal fireworks to a new pop song Halfway written by NYC-based music director and songwriter Luke Williams.

Listen below! 

"It's three minutes of pure pop joy, and Jasmine's performance absolutely brings it to the next level," Williams says. "I got my start listening to club and dance music out of the 2010s-- Pink, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Rihanna-- and I wanted to add something to that world."

Halfway is now streaming on all major music platforms as well as YouTube:

MORE ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Forsberg starred the national tour of Six. As a member of the touring company, she was featured on NPR's Tiny Desk Concert Series. Forsberg made her Broadway debut as Maria Luisa in the original company of Here Lies Love in 2023.

Songwriter Luke Williams has performed on Broadway, across the country, and around the world in a decade-long career in countless musical fields- as a pianist, vocalist, music director, conductor, arranger, producer, and much more.

The track is co-arranged and produced by Lloyd Kikoler.



Recommended For You