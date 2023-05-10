Listen: James Lapine, Chip Zien and Danielle Ferland Kick Off GIANTS IN THE SKY Podcast

The Broadway Podcast Network is launching new podcast, "Giants in the Sky: How Sondheim and Lapine Went Into the Woods" hosted by Ben Rimalower, makes its series debut today on the network. The first episodes, featuring conversations with Tony Award-winning writer and director James Lapine, Broadway's original "Baker" Chip Zien, and Broadway's original "Little Red" Danielle Ferland, are now available on BPN.FM or wherever you get your podcasts.

Listen below!

"Giants in the Sky: How Sondheim and Lapine Went Into the Woods" offers an unparalleled look behind the scenes and between the lines of the landmark musical. Ben Rimalower produces and hosts candid conversations with the original stars and creatives of INTO THE WOODS offering their unique perspectives on the development process of its iconic original production.

Upcoming episodes this season will feature Director Jack O'Brien, dramaturg Ira Weitzman, casting directors Joanna Merlin and John Lyons, pianist Paul Ford, choreographer Lar Lubovitch, costume designer Ann Hould-Ward, and actors Kim Crosby, Michael David, Christine Estabrook, Joanna Gleason, Danielle Ferland, Ellen Foley, Scott Frankel, Joy Franz, Phillip Hoffman, Betsy Joslyn, Tracy Katz, Carolyn Marlow, Howard McGillin, John Cameron Mitchell, Lauren Mitchell, Mary Gordon Murray, Chuck Wagner, and Robert Westenberg.

Ben Rimalower is the author and star of the long-running solo plays Patti Issues (New York Times Critic's Pick, M.A.C. and Bistro Awards) and Bad with Money (The Advocate's #1 of 2014), available as a double audiobook on iTunes, Audible and Amazon, as well as host of Broadway Podcast Network's Cast Offs. He writes the theatre column in Metrosource Magazine and has been a frequent contributor to Vulture, Out, The Huffington Post and Time Out New York, with past regular columns at Playbill, BroadwayWorld and Decider. Ben directed Snoopy! (Symphony Space, starring Tony winners Sutton Foster and Christian Borle), the Off-Broadway plays Joy (Actors Playhouse) and The Fabulous Life of a Size Zero (Daryl Roth/DR2 Theatre, starring Gillian Jacobs and Anna Chlumsky), and a slew of solo shows, most notably conceiving and directing Leslie Kritzer is Patti LuPone at Les Mouches and subsequently producing Ghostlight Records' "Patti LuPone at Les Mouches." He is recognizable around the world for his four seasons on Bravo's "The Real Housewives of New York City" as the writer-director of Luann de Lesseps's record-breaking cross-country cabaret sensation, Countess And Friends. He also co-wrote de Lesseps's single, "Feelin' Jovani." Follow @benrimalower on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, and visit benrimalower.com.