Listen: Hear Alaska Thunderf*ck & Nick Adams Sing 'It's A Drag' From DRAG THE MUSICAL

DRAG: The Musical is about to reignite its spark with a run of LA shows at The Bourbon Room later this month, but today the soundtrack to the award-winning live show gains a powerful new addition in the form of the brand new ballad “It's a Drag”.

Get a first listen to an aching duet between show creator/drag legend Alaska Thunderfuck and Broadway alum Nick Adams, “It's a Drag” is a somber reflection on hitting rock bottom, backed initially by simple piano chords before erupting into an emotional storm of glam rock guitars and percussion.

“It's a Drag” joins DRAG: The Musical's already dynamite soundtrack which echoes the emotional power and sonic ferociousness of the legendary music of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Rent, and Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

DRAG: The Musical will have a limited revival run in LA March 15-30, in advance of its upcoming NYC debut this fall (more details to come).

DRAG: The Musical Dates and Times at The Bourbon Room (6356 Hollywood Blvd)

PREVIEWS: March 15 & 16 (7PM & 10PM)

OPENING: March 22 & 23 (7PM & 10PM)

FINAL PERFORMANCES: March 29 & 30 (7PM & 10PM)

“‘It's a Drag' started as an idea for a song I wrote a few years ago. It was a morose ballad about all hope being lost. I had some lyrics in my voice memos and I asked my best friend and musical genius Jeremy Mikush to compose some music to go with it. I sort of put it away and forgot about it,” shared Alaska about the origins of the song.

“A year or so later, [DRAG: The Musical co-writers] Tomas Costanza and Ashley Gordon and I were further developing the musical and we were stuck on this one spot in the script. We needed an 11 o'clock number that told us a lot of back story. Then I remembered that morose ballad and I played it for them and they loved it. We wrote some lyrics together and it's since become one of my favorite songs in the show."

Following the recent news that Joey McIntyre was set to return to the all-star cast of DRAG: The Musical, along with drag icon & award-winning television star Manila Luzon joining the cast, the forthcoming run of highly in-demand performances at The Bourbon Room in Hollywood will further cement the show's growing cult status.

Alongside the aforementioned Alaska, McIntyre, Adams and Luzon, the cast of DRAG: The Musical boasts an electrifying blend of drag and stage stars including Jujubee, Jan Sport, Lagoona Bloo, Nick Laughlin, Jamie Torcellini, J. Elaine Marcos and Kayden Koshelev. The show won Best New Play Or Musical at the 2022 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards and the 2023 Queerties Award for Live Theater and tells the story of two rival drag bars that go head-to-head for survival amidst financial troubles. (Additional synopsis details HERE).

DRAG: The Musical will be directed and choreographed by Emmy-nominated Spencer Liff, with lighting design by Jared A. Sayeg, costume design by Marco Marco, scenic design by Stephen Gifford, and projection design by Aaron Rhyne.

Along with Tomas Costanza, DRAG: The Musical is also produced by the producers of five-time, Tony-nominated sensation Rock of Ages (one of the longest running shows in Broadway history), and the owners of The Bourbon Room, Matthew and Hillary Weaver, Scott Prisand, and Janet Billig Rich.

Additional co-production provided by Concord Theatricals, Paolo and Jodie Coppola, Aron and Gabe Alves-Tomko, Timothy Boynton, and Alvin Providence along with General Management team Kevin Bailey and Matthew Herrmann. Additional executive producers include David Charpentier, Jacob Slane and Ryan Aceto on behalf of Producer Entertainment Group.

Check out highlights from the 2022 run of DRAG: The Musical at the Bourbon Room: