Listen: Hannah Corneau Featured on Demos for BEAUTIFUL LITTLE FOOL

Four new original song demos have been released and are now available via from the original musical Beautiful Little Fool, with music and lyrics by Broadway star and Joseph Jefferson award winner Hannah Corneau, and book for the musical by Mona Mansour. This music release comes in advance of a planned workshop for the new musical in the fall of 2024 in New York City, with Jessie Mueller, Damon Daunno and Hannah Corneau, directed by Michael Greif.

Listen below!

Beautiful Little Fool: the demos is produced by Ross Baum and mixed/mastered by Jeremy Chereskin.

made her Broadway debut as Elphaba in Wicked and is currently starring in the world premiere of Prelude to a Kiss, The Musical, with book by Craig Lucas, music by Daniel Messé and lyrics by Sean Hartley and Messé at South Coast Repertory. Hannah starred in the New Works Provincetown 2021 world premiere presentation of the new musical Maiden Voyage written by Mindi Dickstein & Carmel Dean. She starred as Edna St. Vincent Millay in the critically-acclaimed Transport Group production of Renascence. Previously, she traveled around the country as Yitzhak in the First National tour of Hedwig and The Angry Inch. @hannahcorneau