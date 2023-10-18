Listen: Estelle Parsons, François Clemmons & More Star in Broadway Podcast Network's AROUND THE SUN Podcast

The Broadway Podcast Network's Season 3 of the acclaimed audio drama “Around the Sun” is now available. The new season brings listeners to a snowy mountain region, where the absence of a matriarch forces one family to adapt, grow, and evolve with the times.

The EGOT-winning ensemble includes: François Clemmons (Grammy Award for Porgy and Bess), Robert Funaro (The Irishman, The Sopranos), Judy Gold (Emmy Awards for The Rosie O'Donnell Show), Wilson Jermaine Heredia (Tony Award, Rent), Terry Hu (Disney's first non-binary lead: Zombies 3), Cady McClain (Emmy Awards for playing three unique roles across daytime television), Estelle Parsons (Academy Award for Bonnie and Clyde), Jai Rodriguez (Emmy Award for the original Queer Eye), and Brad Forenza (series creator of the award-winning Around the Sun franchise).

“Our third season (Pinecones, an audible miniseries) opens with a solo performance by 5-time Tony nominee, and venerable theater legend, Estelle Parsons, interpreting the role of a family matriarch who is about to leave her mountain nest. Ms. Parsons recently co-authored a book (Uncharted Territory), which is, in part, about the search for meaning in life's work. That's exactly the journey our characters take this season, as they grapple with this matriarch's absence. There is 'meta' written all over Around the Sun: Pinecones, and I couldn't be any more ecstatic, thrilled, and proud that Estelle Parsons – accompanied by the robust, transcendent singing voice of Dr. François Clemmons — establishes our tone, locally, globally, and beautifully!,” Forenza said.

“Around the Sun” is a scripted, episodic audio drama that explores human connections, made and missed, with an existential flare. Whether consumed together or independently, the comedy, tragedy, and soul embraces one character's assertion that, “We're never alone… even if it feels like the opposite is often true.” The anthology series was created by Brad Forenza, and produced via remote technology throughout the pandemic, and onward.

To listen to the new season of “Around the Sun,” visit BPN.FM/AroundtheSun or wherever you get your podcasts.

