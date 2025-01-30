Exclusive: 'Early Teenage Crisis' From HOUSE ON FIRE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Gretchen Cryer, the theater songwriter best known for her musical I’m Getting My Act Together and Taking It on the Road, recently wrote a new musical with her granddaughter, Gracie Hyland, titled House on Fire. This timely show with environmental themes will release its debut recording in digital formats on Friday, January 31. Pre-save the album HERE.

We have your exclusive first listen to a song from the show. Listen to “Early Teenage Crisis” here!

The recording of House on Fire features performances by Angela Birchett (The Color Purple), Michael McCorry Rose (Wicked, The Queen of Versailles, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder), Gabriella Joy Rodriguez (The Color Purple National Tour, Five: The Parody Musical) and Tyley Ross (Miss Saigon, The Who’s Tommy in Toronto), in addition to Cryer and Hyland. The band features music director Jody Shelton – who also provides orchestrations and produced the recording – on piano, Lee Nadel on bass, Joe Choroszewski on drums, Oscar Albis Rodriguez on guitar, and Leigh Stuart on cello.

A New York record release show will be presented at The Green Room 42 on Tuesday, February 4 at 7:00 PM. The evening – directed by DeMone Seraphin, with Jody Shelton serving as music director – with feature the album’s full cast. A livestream option will also be available. For tickets, visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.