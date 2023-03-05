Listen: Badass Lady-Folk Kicks Off New Season With Playwright Meagan J. Meehan and Actor Abigail Gabor

Director/playwright/actress Christine Stoddard recently kicked off Season 2 of her podcast Badass Lady-Folk by interviewing playwright Meagan J. Meehan and actor Abigail Gabor in the first two episodes. The podcast features incredible women and non-binary femmes "kicking buns big and small" in New York City and beyond.

Meagan Meehan is an abstract artist, published author, playwright, and educator based in Queens. In her episode, she discusses her abstract visual art and absurd stage plays at length, in addition to touching on recent film and education work.

Listen to Meagan's episode below:

Abigail Gabor is an actor, comedian, and TikTok influencer known for her videos on Autism, the theatre industry, and Jewish identity.

Listen to Abigail's episode below:

You can find Badass Lady-Folk on Spotify, Soundcloud, Apple, YouTube, Vimeo, QuailBellMagazine.com, and beyond. The podcast will be returning to Radio Free Brooklyn soon.

Meagan and Abigail have both collaborated with Christine on stage plays. Christine has acted in Meagan's plays and Abigail has acted in Christine's, most recently the comedy show "Quail Tales" at The Players Theatre in Greenwich Village.

Christine Stoddard is a multidisciplinary artist based in Brooklyn and has had her films, books, visual art, theatre, and other work featured in The Huffington Post, Cosmopolitan, Ms. Magazine, Bustle, Marie Claire, amNewYork, Time Out New York, New York Latin Culture, and beyond. She is the founder of Quail Bell Press & Productions, which produces the Badass Lady-Folk, Quail Bell Magazine, and other creative projects. Find out more about Christine at WorldOfChristineStoddard.com.