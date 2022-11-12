Listen: BAT OUT OF HELL Star Alizé Cruz Talks Audition Process & Playing Raven on BREAKING THE CURTAIN

Following an interview last month with Travis Cormier who plays Strat; the leader of the Lost in Jim Steinman's Bat Out of Hell The Musical in Las Vegas, Breaking the Curtain is back with another interview, joined by Alizé Cruz. Alizé plays the role of Raven Falco; the daughter of Falco who catches the eye of Strat.

She chats all about the audition process, her favourite part of the show and more! Listen to the interview below!

