Listen: BAT OUT OF HELL Star Alizé Cruz Talks Audition Process & Playing Raven on BREAKING THE CURTAIN

Alizé plays the role of Raven Falco; the daughter of Falco who catches the eye of Strat.

Nov. 12, 2022  

Following an interview last month with Travis Cormier who plays Strat; the leader of the Lost in Jim Steinman's Bat Out of Hell The Musical in Las Vegas, Breaking the Curtain is back with another interview, joined by Alizé Cruz. Alizé plays the role of Raven Falco; the daughter of Falco who catches the eye of Strat.

She chats all about the audition process, her favourite part of the show and more! Listen to the interview below!

Breaking the Curtain is a podcast featuring everything from Musical Theatre Show History episodes, to Interviews with Broadway and West End creatives and the latest theatre news around the globe!

Since their debut episode in August 2020, Breaking the Curtain has released over 90 unique episodes, reaching over 20,000 theatre fans all over the globe! They have episodes featuring interviews with creatives such as Christy Altomare, Meghan Picerno, Constantine Maroulis, Sharon Sexton and Rob Fowler, Danielle Steers, Simon Gordon, Bobby Rydell, Glenn Adamson, Chilina Kennedy, Niki Metcalf, Andrew Polec, Linedy Genao and more!



