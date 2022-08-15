Listen: Authors Jenny Mollen, Grant Ginder, Annabel Monaghan, and Meredith Schorr on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 250 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Today's episode, live from Bryant Park, features authors Jenny Mollen (City Of Likes), Grant Ginder (Let's Not Do That Again), Annabel Monaghan (Nora Goes Off Script) and Meredith Schorr (As Seen On TV.)

The authors discussed their inspiration behind the books, what classifies as a 'beach read' and more!

"To me it means, a story that I get so deeply engrossed in that I forget for a little while my real-life problems or the real-life issues of the world," Ilana shared. "Which doesn't mean to say any of these stories haven't deeply reflected the moment we're living in, in this society. All of these books are so 'of today', it's extraordinary."

Listen to the full episode below!

