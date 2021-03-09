Linked Dance Theatre Presents SHE SENDS HERSELF / ELLE S'ENVOIE An Interactive Virtual Experience To Benefit Hilarity For Charity

Linked Dance Theatre, the critically-acclaimed Immersive theatre company based in New York City, will debut their latest show, She Sends Herself / Elle S'Envoie, a cutting-edge interactive, multimedia theater-experience, online on April 8, 2020.

She Sends Herself / Elle S'Envoie tells the story of Elle, a New Yorker living with early-onset Alzheimer's, as she looks back on her life during a socially-distanced online family gathering. In Elle S'envoie, each audience member will be part of the story from the comfort of their own home. The show will blend mailed materials, pre-recorded media, and live Zoom interactions to tell the story of Elle, who's struggling to cope with the loss of her memories.

Audience members will be invited to a Zoom gathering as friends of Elle to help celebrate an exciting new arrival to the family. But as the party progresses, everyone will discover that some things, important things, have gone missing. Come help Elle's family reckon with the nature of losing and rediscover the joy found in the present moment. A virtual performance, that's like a living, breathing time machine, join us for an evening of exploring Alzheimer's in a way you never have before.

Kendra and Jordan, Co-Artistic Directors of Linked Dance Theatre originally conceived Elle S'envoie as a live, in-person event to benefit the non-profit Hilarity for Charity, but had to pivot to producing the show online because of the pandemic.

"We were honored to work with Hilarity for Charity to create a show that was safe and accessible for audiences in this challenging time," said Kendra and Jordan, Co-Artistic Directors of Linked. "The topic was also important to us, as we've had loved ones personally affected by Alzheimer's, as have many of the cast and crew."

Having crafted the critically acclaimed immersive show Remembrance in 2019, Elle S'envoie is a continuation of the company's exploration into themes of Alzheimer's and its effect on family members. All proceeds from the show will go to benefit HFC which invests in Alzheimer's advocacy and research, and tickets are partially tax refundable.

She Sends Herself / Elle S'Envoie premieres on April 8 and has a very limited run. Tickets, showtimes, and additional information can be found at this link

Learn more at https://www.donatehfc.com/event/elle-senvoie/e318774.