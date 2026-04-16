Lindsay Mendez, Harvey Guillén and More Join MAN OF LA MANCHA LCT Staged Concert

The complete cast has been revealed for Lincoln Center Theater's staged concert performance of Man of La Mancha starring Rolando Villazón as “Cervantes / Don Quxiote” on Monday, May 18 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater at the annual spring gala honoring Academy Award winner Robert Downey Jr. and Emmy Award-winning producer Susan Downey.

The complete cast includes Lindsay Mendez as Aldonza / Dulcinea, Harvey Guillén as Sancho Panza, Phillip Boykin as Governor / Barber, Patrick Page as Captain of the Inquisition / Innkeeper, Adam Dannheisser as Duke / Dr. Sanson Carrasco / Knight of the Mirrors, J. Harrison Ghee as Padre, Bonnie Milligan as Maria, Maria Bilbao as Antonia, and Olivia Hernandez as Housekeeper / Fermina. The ensemble will include Matías de la Flor, Charlie Franklin, Jacob Guzman, Michael Mendez, Justin Lee Miller, Frank Viveros, and Clyde Voce.

The one-night-only event will be directed by LCT Executive Producer and longtime visionary, Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher and will include a post-performance dinner with LCT Artists at the David H. Koch Theater.

Man of La Mancha was written by Dale Wasserman with music by Mitch Leigh and lyrics by Joe Darion. The original production was directed by Albert Marre. Featuring a score of enduring songs including “The Impossible Dream” and “Dulcinea,” the classic musical tells the story of one man’s unwavering pursuit of honor, love, and imagination.

The creative team for the gala performance of Man of La Mancha includes Catherine Zuber (Costumes), Donald Holder (Lighting), and 59 Studio (Projections). Tables, gala-entry, and show-only tickets are now on sale.