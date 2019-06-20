Lincoln Center's Mostly Mozart Festival Dance Series Announced

This summer's Mostly Mozart Festival will run from July 10 through August 10, 2019. Harnessing Mozart's innovative spirit as its inspiration, the 2019 festival builds upon the expanded scope established last summer with groundbreaking, international, and multidisciplinary productions, acclaimed artists from all genres, introductions to emerging creative voices, commissions and premieres, and the presentation of new work and ideas. American Express is the lead sponsor of the Mostly Mozart Festival.

Now in its 53rd year, the Mostly Mozart Festival is one of several annual summer events offered by Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts that activate the campus's indoor and outdoor spaces. Midsummer Night Swing (June 25-July 13) brings top bands from around the world, dance instructors, and New York's social dance community to Damrosch Park for three weeks of dancing under the stars. Lincoln Center Out of Doors (July 25-August 11) presents a wide array of free performances, including music, dance, spoken word, film, and more, reflecting the diversity of New York City. The David Rubenstein Atrium's robust calendar of free events, including world-class performances, illuminating conversations, dance parties, children's programming, and more, also continues throughout the summer.

Tickets can be purchased online at MostlyMozartFestival.org, by phone via CenterCharge at 212.721.6500, or by visiting the David Geffen Hall or Alice Tully Hall Box Offices.

Mark Morris Dance Group

Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 7:30 pm

Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 7:30 pm

Friday, July 12, 2019 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 7:30 pm

Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall

Mark Morris Dance Group

Mark Morris, choreographer

Colin Fowler, piano; Georgy Valtchev, violin

American String Quartet

Sport (World premiere), Satie: Sports et divertissements

Empire Garden, Ives: Trio for Violin, Cello, and Piano

V, Schumann: Piano Quintet in E-flat major

Mark Morris, a longtime friend and collaborator of the Mostly Mozart Festival, opens the season with the world premiere of Sport set to Satie's Sports et divertissements, considered by many to be the best example of the composer's humoristic piano suites. Satie gives a veritable wink to the audience through this vignette of 21 short piano pieces depicting various athletic pursuits and leisure activities and reflecting a range of moods and tempos. Empire Garden is set to the Piano Trio by Charles Ives, which is said to be a reflection of his college days, quoting Yale Glee Club tunes, American folk songs, and popular music of the day. Morris's choreography reflects the somewhat chaotic score: at times the 15 dancers seem to work independently, at others, they find order and unite. The ambience shifts dramatically with V, a decidedly contemporary work juxtaposed with the contemplative Schumann Piano Quintet, with 14 dancers at once brooding, jubilant, and embracing every emotion in between.

A pre-performance talk with Mark Morris and Jane Moss, Lincoln Center's Ehrenkranz Artistic Director, on Thursday, July 11, at 6:15pm will be held in the Agnes Varis and Karl Leichtman Studio.

Blak Whyte Gray

Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 7:30 pm

Friday, August 2, 2019 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 7:30 pm

Gerald W. Lynch Theater at John Jay College

Boy Blue

Michael "Mikey J" Asante, creative direction and music

Kenrick "H2O" Sandy, choreography

Lee Curran, lighting design

Ryan Dawson Laight, costume design

Olivier Award-winning East London company Boy Blue returns to Lincoln Center with its electrifying dance-theater workBlak Whyte Gray following last fall's critically acclaimed, sold out White Light Festival performances of the U.S. premiere. Driven by founders Michael "Mikey J" Asante and Kenrick "H2O" Sandy, Boy Blue creates virtuosic performances rooted in hip-hop music and dance. For Blak Whyte Gray, the company's first full-length abstract piece, a charged electronic score, bold staging, and powerful imagery call forth a deeply-rooted cultural awakening on themes of oppression, identity, and transcendence. Among other honors, Blak Whyte Gray was nominated for Best Modern Choreography in the 2017 Critics' Circle National Dance Awards.

There will be a post-performance talk with Kenrick "H2O" Sandy on Friday, August 2.

Under Siege (U.S. Premiere)

Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 7:30 pm

Friday, August 9, 2019 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 7:30 pm

David H. Koch Theater

Yang Liping Contemporary Dance

Yang Liping, chief choreographer and director

Tim Yip, visual director/set and costume design

In this U.S. premiere from China's Yang Liping Contemporary Dance, the astonishing Under Siege portrays the climactic battle between the Chu and Han armies in 202 B.C., an epic struggle that changed the course of Chinese history. Celebrated choreographer Yang Liping employs martial arts, contemporary and Chinese folk dance, gymnastics, and hip-hop to stage her version of the age-old story of love, war, passion, and betrayal that has been passed down through generations. Tim Yip (Oscar winner for his production design of the film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon) creates an intensely beautiful visual landscape and costumes that complement Yang Liping's melding of ancient traditions with modern sensibilities.

Pre-performance lecture by Renqiu Yu on Thursday, August 8, at 6:15 pm in the Bruno Walter Auditorium, New York Public Library for the Performing Arts.

Lincoln Center is committed to providing and improving accessibility for people with disabilities. For information, contact Accessibility at Lincoln Center at access@lincolncenter.org or 212.875.5375.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You